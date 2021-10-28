The BMW Individual program is the easiest way to make your new BMW stand out. In a sea of black, white and grey colors, a unique paint job can do wonders for your car. And while the Individual color palette includes hundreds of choices, there are very few that are immediately recognizable. One of them is the Fire Orange paint.

The color was initially made famous by the BMW E92 M3 GTS. Since the GTS was a special model though, BMW went a bit wild. Since then, the Fire Orange was further used on many other BMWs, including the E92 M3 Lime Rock Edition which was sold in the US. Dubbed BMW M3 Lime Rock Park Edition Coupe, the special M3 was limited to 200 units which.

At the recent BMW of North America media test fest in Palm Springs, we had the chance to drive several new G80 M3 and G82 M4 models painted by the folks at BMW Individual. This rear-wheel drive, six-speed manual M4 Coupe in Fire Orange was one of them. So naturally, we had to position the car for a cool shot with the mountains backdrop.

As you can see in the images below, the cool shade of orange looks great on the G82 M4, giving the car a unique and powerful look. It also matches perfectly with the black accents of the design and blends in nicely with the large kidney grille. So if you’re looking to stand out, you can go wrong with this combination.

Even though the BMW Individual color palette for the new M3 and M4 is quite extensive, the standard colors offer plenty of excitement as well. The non-metallic colors are Alpine White and Sao Paulo Yellow, while the metallic palette includes Isle of Man Green, Toronto Red, Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue and Brooklyn Grey. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The BMW Individual program is equally exciting with paintworks like the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more. Another cool color for the new M3/M4 is San Marino Blue which was recently photographed in Europe. You can see more of these new colors in our M3 and M4 coverage.

Click below to see more photos in our gallery: