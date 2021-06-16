There are quite a few BMW models that are holding their value incredibly well, with some of them even appreciating. So it comes as no surprise that in the last year prices of classic BMWs have skyrocketed. One such car is the E39-generation BMW M5, a car developed from 1998 to 2003, which is now fetching six-figure price tags for really pristine examples.

For example, at a Gooding & Co. Car Auction in 2018, an absolutely perfect 2002 BMW M5 sold for $176,000, up from its original $75,000 MSRP. So why does it fetch so much money at auction and why are so many enthusiasts willing to spend top dollar on it?

The E39 BMW M5 is often considered to be the best M5 of all time, and possibly the finest sport sedan of all time, due to its near-perfect balance between composure and compliance, a magnificent 4.9 liter naturally-aspirated V8 and understated good looks. It also sports steering feel, chassis dynamics and playfulness that have been unmatched since. There’s very little to criticize the E39 M5 for, if there’s anything at all.

Today, we came across an exceptional E39 M5 at Bill Jacobs BMW in Illinois. This pristine M5 has an incredibly low amount of miles on the odometer: 635 miles. It is also painted in one of the most iconic BMW M colors: Dakar Yellow. According to the BMW dealer, the car was purchased in St. Louis before heading to California with its owner. Most of the miles are on the coastal California highways and it comes with all of the original paperwork. It’s also rumored to be one of the five Dakar Yellow E39 M5s imported in the United States.

The owner was extremely careful with his E39 M5 and the interior looks pristine since allegedly no one was allowed to wear jeans or pants with rivets inside the car. To make it even more special, this M5 still has all of the warning stickers on the inside, along with the original tires. Talk about preservation of original goods.

Now this 2000 BMW M5 found a home in Illinois at Bill Jacobs BMW where the car will be on public display for everyone to admire.

“Tony [the former owner] lives within three miles of the store and told me he really liked the idea of it staying nearby and going to a family that really appreciates vintage cars, especially the heritage and history of such a unique BMW,” says Kevin Jacobs, Center Operator Bills Jacobs BMW.

“I got to drive the 2.5 miles back to the store and the car was so smooth and truly amazing. I really felt like I was driving off the lot in 2000 with a brand new M5,” added Jacobs.

[Photos: Lida Ruiz]