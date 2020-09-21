The guys from ALPINA are mostly known for about two shades of color: blue and green. Understandably so too, as those two are part of the company’s crest. Therefore, whenever one sees a proper ALPINA wearing a different color, things tend to get interesting. As they are in this particular case, with a very special ALPINA B3 sedan being done in Imola Red, a color you’d normally find on cars with a prancing horse on the hood.

This is probably one of those cars you’ll see on the market in about 20 years, as a ‘rare collector’s item’ mainly because it will probably turn out to be one of the very few done in this particular shade. And I have to say that the blacked out wheels match it perfectly. The wheels are also a bit different than the conventional ALPINA design, and in my opinion, the turbine-style wheels still remain king on any ALPINA car.

You’ll also notice the traditional ALPINA-style add-ons here and there, like the front bumper and its lip and the same treatment being applied at the back. The kidney grilles up front have also been blacked out and, if you look closely, every piece of chrome is gone with four exceptions: the quad tailpipes at the back. I would’ve done them in black as well but then again, I guess the owner had his reasons to go down this route.

The B3 Biturbo is now faster than the current M3 generation thanks to its revised B58 engine under the hood and, especially, due to the xDrive all-wheel drive system. The 455 HP (462 PS) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque can therefore be adequately put down to the tarmac and the car can launch like there’s no tomorrow, doing 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.8 seconds. Now let’s wait and see if the new M3 is going to be faster.