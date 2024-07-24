BMW fans have one more reason to fire up their PlayStation video game consoles since there’s a new car in Gran Turismo 7. The Update 1.49 welcomes an M3 E36 from the 1997 model year, along with five other vehicles. Players can get behind the virtual wheel of a 2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia, a 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4, or a 2016 RUF RGT 4.2. The 1998 Subaru Impreza rally car and 2024 Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept complete the fictional garage.

There’s more to the latest update than just new cars since developer Polyphony Digital made other changes. For example, the Eiger Nordwand circuit returns. In addition, GT7 now has a better physics simulation model. More attention was particularly given to the suspension physics and how the weight shifts during cornering. We’ve also learned there’s more realistic tire heating and wear for a better experience closer to the real thing.

Speaking of tires, Michelin is now available in GT7. In addition, the Pokal wheel company has been added as well. The Update 1.49 is being rolled out today, July 24, at 11 PM PST. That’s July 25 at 2 AM EST or 6 AM GMT.

Which other BMW can you drive in the game? The long list includes the 1971 3.0 CSL and the updated 1973 “Batmobile” version. For something completely different, you can try the i3 or an M2 Competition F87. Should you want another M3, there’s the E30 from 1989 in both standard and Sport Evolution flavors. The M3 E46 and M3 E92 coupes are included, along with an M3 GT race car from the 2011 season.

From the timeless Z8 to the iconic BMW-powered McLaren F1 GTR, there’s excellent diversity. Additional race cars include a 2016 M6 GT3, a 2011 Z4 GT3, an M4 F82, and even a Safety Car based on the same previous-generation M4. The Vision Gran Turismo from 2014 rounds off the list.

The M3 E36’s availability in GT7 shortly follows the new M5 G90’s arrival in the CSR2 smartphone video game.

Source: Sony PlayStation Blog