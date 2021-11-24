As we already mentioned several times before, 2022 will mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M division. That occasion won’t go by without a proper celebration and, even though BMW has been mum on the topic so far, we’re starting to see the first signs that something special is in store. For now, BMW only announced that the M models sold next year will get different emblems but we’re waiting for more surprises down the line.

Customers who order a BMW M car or a BMW model with the M Sport package starting with March 2022 can have badges inspired by the original “BMW Motorsport” insignia placed on the vehicle’s front, rear, and wheel hubs. According to BMW, that badge represents the sub-division’s passion for racing and the BMW M brand’s history as an alternative to the traditional BMW logo. From the end of January 2022, this one-of-a-kind offer for BMW M models will be available for order.

In addition to the emblems, in the anniversary year of 2022, 50 classic and historically significant BMW M paint finishes will be available for selected vehicles. Dakar Yellow, Fire Orange, Daytona Violet, Macao Blue, Imola Red, or Frozen Marina Bay Blue are style-defining colors that correspond to the many eras of BMW M’s 50-year history. “With the classic ‘BMW Motorsport’ emblem, we would like to share our joy about the anniversary of BMW M GmbH with the fans of the brand,” says Franciscus van Meel, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW M GmbH.

“We have a great year ahead of us, which will be celebrated with unique product highlights and exciting performances. The M has long been considered the strongest letter in the world, and in our company’s anniversary year it is stronger than ever,” added van Meel.

In 1973, the BMW emblem with the shifting semicircles in blue, violet, and red was first seen on a racing automobile produced by BMW Motorsport GmbH, which had been founded a year previously. The three color stripes tilted to the right and leaning on the letter M were introduced in 1978 with the launch of the BMW M1. It became a trademark with a particularly strong recognition value and identification power outside of the motorsport world.

BMW M GmbH will celebrate its 50th anniversary not only with new products, but also with a series of events. The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on Lake Como in Northern Italy will host an anniversary performance in May 2022, followed by the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom and the Concours d’Elegance in Pebble Beach, California. Some surprises are in store for the 24-hour Nurburgring race as well.