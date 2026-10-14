Article Summary The 2027 i5’s starting price stays at $67,100, while the xDrive40 and M60 also keep their previous prices.

BMW raises estimated range for all three models, with the eDrive40 now rated for up to 328 miles.

A new $950 Convenience Package adds a heated steering wheel and Parking Assistant Plus, while Bowers & Wilkins audio becomes an M60-only option.

A small batch of updates last year made the mid-grade BMW EV an easy pick, especially considering the price remained consistent from years prior. For the 2027 model year, the price again stays static, which is always welcome. A handful of options move around, and the i5 also gains a Convenience Package that brings some desirable options at an approachable price point. Other than that, there isn’t a whole lot new with the electric 5 Series, and that’s okay with us. The i5 and rest of the 5 Series lineup receive a major refresh next year, so it makes sense that the 5er is keeping things cool for now.

2027 BMW i5 Electric Motor and Performance

The 2027 BMW i5 lineup includes three models. The rear-wheel-drive i5 eDrive40 sits at the entry level, with 335 horsepower (249 kW) and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque. It can sprint from zero to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds. The all-wheel-drive i5 xDrive40 adds a power bump to 389 horsepower and 435 pound-feet (590 Nm) of torque, cutting that sprint time to 5.2 seconds. At the top of the lineup, the 2027 BMW i5 M60 pairs dual motors with all-wheel drive. Its powertrain delivers 590 horsepower and 586 pound-feet (795 Nm) of torque, enough to reach 60 mph in 3.7 seconds.

2027 BMW i5 Charging and Range

No hardware changes for the i5, but BMW does reevaluate range estimates. All models see improved estimated range, starting with the i5 eDrive40, which now achieves between 280 and 328 miles on a full charge. The xDrive model sees a modest bump to 262-283 miles of range, and the quick M60 variant sees small gains to the tune of 259-277 miles. Depending on the model, that equates to between 546 and 630 km on the WLTP testing standard. The i5 can charge up to 11.5 kW on AC power, and DC fast charging tops out at 205 kW. A change from 10 to 80 percent should take around 30 minutes. As of March 2026, all new i5s come with an NACS charging port.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 2027 BMW i5 gains a new Convenience Package. For $950, you get a heated steering wheel and the always-welcome Parking Assistant Plus. It’s available across all trim levels. We still recommend the Premium Package, though, and a miniscule price increase year-over-year can’t change that. More on that in a minute. One more change: Bowers & Wilkins moves to the M60 exclusively as an option. Previously, you could order it on the lower-tier models too.

Leather remains optional at the same $2,450 price as last year. No new colors this time around, but you’ve still got five options to choose from. Luxury Seating Package remains $1,350 and an okay enough value, and don’t forget to grab four-zone automatic climate control ($650) if you’re prioritizing rear-seaters. The i5 offers 17.3 cubic feet of trunk space.

2027 BMW i5 Technology and Connectivity

As mentioned, the Premium Package is our go-to here. Price increases by $50 to $2,250 but still gets you nearly everything you could really want on the i5. That includes Parking Assistant Plus, an interior camera, a head-up display, and adaptive cruise with stop and go. Premium is by no means necessary; the i5 comes well equipped before you tick a single option box. Standard gear includes Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 14.9-inch central display, navigation, voice commands, and MyBMW app integration.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Again, splurging for the Premium Package ensures you get the most for your money in the i5 when it comes to safety features. Premium adds Park Assist and adaptive cruise control, but there’s still more at your disposal if you want to experience the Ultimate “Driven” Machine. Driving Assistance Professional costs $2,500 but adds Lane Change Assistant, partially automated driving, and Highway Assistant. Note the latter is subscription based after the trial period (four years). Like most modern BMWs, the i5 comes standard with a slew of driver aids standard, including blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning.

2027 BMW i5 Pricing and Production Timeline

Would you believe it? Prices don’t move a hair from 2026, or indeed 2025, levels. The 2027 BMW i5 can be in your driveway for as little as $67,100, or 68,550 with destination fees included. The xDrive40 commands $70,100, and the mighty M60 requires $84,100. Production should run until June 2027. Since 2028 sees a substantial 5 Series facelift, if you like what you see, it might be time to move.

2027 BMW i5: Our Take

The electric 5 Series won’t ever sell in 3 Series or X3 numbers. But it does exactly what a 5 Series is supposed to: feel a step up from the 3er without losing the sporty BMW feel. While that might not necessarily hold true if driven back-to-back with the all-new BMW i3, it’s probably the best way to encapsulate what the car is about. That is, a competent balance of sport and refinement, with EV power to boot. Grab one today if you want, but if you’re not turned off by BMW’s Neue Klasse styling you might be better off waiting for the facelift next year, since it will also likely benefit from battery advancements made in the past few years.