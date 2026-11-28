The M5 and XM plug in. Genesis has a different idea for its Magma hybrids, and a few thoughts on how often a performance badge should appear.

Article Summary Genesis product planner Ash Corson favors a hybrid that preserves the sound and feel of the engine, an idea BMW fans may recognize from the B58-powered M340i.

Corson warned against diluting a performance badge. BMW’s 330i M Sport, M340i, and M3 illustrate how much the same letter can mean across one model line.

Strong sales of Genesis’ mainstream hybrid SUVs could help make the case for the G90 Wingback, a concept wagon with potential appeal for M5 Touring buyers.

Genesis’ new Magma sub-brand debuted in 2024. Since then, only the GV60 Magma has come to market, and so far you can only buy it in three U.S. states. But Magma has talked a big game since the beginning, and the latest round of Q&A with The Drive feels no different. Ash Corson, Genesis’ Director of Product Planning, stops short of mentioning BMW by name. But it feels like there’s no confusion where the target is—especially when it comes to electrified performance.

Where Genesis and BMW M Differ on Plug-In Hybrids

Some of BMW’s highest-positioned M vehicles tout a plug-in hybrid powertrain. If you listen to Magma, it sounds like they’ve done it all wrong. The Drive claims Corson “draws the line” at PHEVs. “Performance HEV is really where it is in terms of still having that really strong, powerful ICE component that sounds great, that makes you feel good, but has battery assist where it helps,” he said.

Corson’s priority is what the driver hears and feels when the engine is working. He wants battery assistance where it helps the car, and he questioned the appeal of a plug-in that trades agility for a better straight-line number. Of course, BMW is no stranger to the concept. For example: in the G20 M340i, a 48-volt system gave the B58 a little help. But if you took the long way home, chances are the inline-six had a lot more to do with it.

Genesis on Brand Dilution

Perhaps more interestingly, Corson also had a few words about how freely some European automakers use their performance badges. “There’s been an over-indexing—a dilution of the brand, if you will,” he told The Drive. “We want to make sure we avoid that.”

He didn’t single out BMW, but 3 Series buyers could probably illustrate his point from memory. Take three cars from the G20 era. A 330i buyer could add the M Sport package and get a sport suspension while keeping the four-cylinder engine. Moving up to the M340i brought the six-cylinder B58. Then there was the M3, with its own twin-turbo S58 and substantially wider bodywork. Mercedes and Audi do similar things with AMG packages, “AMG-lites,” and Audi’s S-Line/S. Whether or not Corson considers PHEVs like the M5 Touring or XM “dilution,” well, only he can say.

Regardless, it’s an interesting take when you consider Magma’s current positioning. Magma began just two years ago, ostensibly as a motorsports arm. As of this writing, it has competed in 24 Hours of Le Mans and WEC. Several concept cars have been teased, including a supercar. But the only road-going Magma today is an EV crossover, itself sharing many components (powertrain included) with the down-market Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

How Hybrid SUV Sales Could Help the G90 Wingback

Of those many concepts, there’s admittedly a lot to like. On that note, Corson says stronger sales of Genesis’ mainstream hybrid SUVs could make it easier to justify a niche car like the G90 Wingback, the handsome wagon concept based on its flagship sedan. “We have the G70 Wingback in Korea,” Corson said. “We’ve taken those kinds of chances. For me, as we grow as a portfolio—the meat and potatoes—the new hybrids in our core SUVs, high volume, that’s gonna really enable a lot of these opportunities.” It would almost certainly present a challenge for BMW’s M5 Touring; and knowing now how Magma views PHEVs, would likely also be significantly lighter on its feet. Only time will tell if Magma can seriously stand up to BMW—and the rest of the market—in the luxury performance segment.

Source: The Drive