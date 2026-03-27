Article Summary All i5s built from March 2026 onward come standard with a native NACS port, plus bundled J1772-to-NACS and CCS1-to-NACS adapters so owners can use both charging networks.

Existing 2026 i5 xDrive40 and eDrive40 owners (and iX owners) will receive a Remote Software Update in early spring that unlocks compatibility with NACS Partner Superchargers.

Owners of pre-March i5s will need to purchase NACS adapters separately; BMW is directing customers to approved options via the My BMW app message center and new-owner welcome emails.

BMW’s push into Tesla’s charging network is picking up speed. Following the announcement that the 2026 i5 M60 would arrive with a native NACS port, BMW has now confirmed a fuller picture of how the transition affects the entire i5 lineup — including existing owners of the xDrive40 and eDrive40 variants.

Native NACS Starts at the Factory — Now

The most significant news for buyers: as of March 2026 production, every new i5 rolls off the line with a native NACS port as standard equipment. That applies across the board — M60, xDrive40, and eDrive40. Furthermore, all March-production i5s also come bundled with both AC and DC adapters — specifically J1772-to-NACS and CCS1-to-NACS — so owners can plug into either charging ecosystem without having to hunt down a third-party adapter.

Existing xDrive40 and eDrive40 Owners: A Software Update Is Coming

For customers who already own a 2026 i5 xDrive40 or eDrive40, the path to Supercharger access runs through a Remote Software Update (RSU). BMW has confirmed the update is scheduled to roll out in early spring, and once installed, those vehicles will be fully compatible with NACS Partner Superchargers — Tesla’s network, which now includes non-Tesla EVs through its partnership program.

The iX is also in line to receive the same RSU on the same timeline, broadening the Supercharger access benefit well beyond the i5 family.

Adapters for Legacy Owners: Here’s How to Order

If you own an i5 that predates the March production cutover, you’ll need to source a NACS adapter separately — the adapters are not included with pre-March vehicles. We’re using the Lectron adapter now in our own cars. BMW is handling this through two channels: a notification in the message center of the My BMW App, and a welcome email for new customers, both of which direct owners to approved adapters and explain how to order them.

The emphasis on “approved” adapters matters. Using off-brand or uncertified adapters with high-voltage DC charging can create reliability and safety issues, so BMW’s decision to steer customers toward vetted options is the right call.

BMW’s NACS transition to this new charging standard is a smart move. Tesla’s Supercharger network remains the gold standard for coverage in North America, and gaining access to it — whether through native hardware or a software unlock — meaningfully changes the ownership experience for i5 drivers. And for future BMW owners as well.