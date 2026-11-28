BMW dealers in the US have received January production slots for the 2027 BMW iX3 50 xDrive, the first allocation round since the pre-order phase ended. If your order has been sitting in the order bank since then, your electric SUV may now have a place on the production schedule. Not every order in the bank will necessarily get one of these slots. Your dealer can tell you whether yours did, and some customers may already have heard directly from BMW.

A January Production Slot Is Not A Delivery Date

The allocation covers when your iX3 is scheduled to be built. The US-bound SUV comes from BMW’s plant in Debrecen, Hungary, so it still has to cross the Atlantic, clear the port and travel to your dealer after it leaves the line. Ask for an estimated arrival window, and treat it as an estimate until the car is much closer. If you didn’t get a January allocation, don’t cancel and reorder in hopes of moving up. BMW’s US iX3 page says canceling a reservation forfeits your production priority, and cancellations are final.

What Does The 2027 BMW iX3 Cost And Offer?

The iX3 50 xDrive starts at $61,500 before destination, or $62,850 with the $1,350 destination charge. Those are starting figures, and options raise them quickly. BMW also notes that a reservation doesn’t lock in a price, and that the dealer sets the final one, so get the numbers in writing. For that money you get two motors, all-wheel drive, 463 hp and 476 lb-ft of torque. BMW quotes 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds. The 800-volt system accepts up to 400 kW at a DC fast charger, and BMW says a 10 to 80 percent charge takes 21 minutes under the right conditions.

Those claims hold up reasonably well outside the brochure. In BMWBLOG’s 1,500-mile test, the iX3 managed about 400 miles of range in Los Angeles commuting, and a 10 to 80 percent session at a 400-kW IONNA charger took 24 minutes.

Buyers who don’t need the 50 xDrive’s output have another date to watch. BMW said in September 2025 that a rear-wheel-drive iX3 40 sDrive would arrive in early 2027 for less than $55,000. At the other end of the range, the iX3 M60 xDrive is due to open for orders in early 2027, with pricing still to be announced. For anyone already holding a 50 xDrive order, the job this week is simple: check for the email, call the dealer and verify the build before January production starts.