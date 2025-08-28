Slotting into the heart of the lineup, the 2026 BMW i5 takes everything drivers expect from the 5 Series — comfort, technology, and performance — and adds electrification. For 2026, the i5 gets meaningful updates: more driving range, new interior features, and a striking Frozen Portimao Blue paint option. It isn’t a full refresh, but the improvements make BMW’s electric 5 Series more appealing without raising the price. It’s more range, more style, and the same price — what’s not to like?

2026 BMW i5 Electric Motor and Performance

The 2026 BMW i5 returns with the same three models it had last year. At the entry level, we have the rear-wheel drive i5 eDrive40. It gets 335 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, completing the zero to 60 mph dash in 5.7 seconds. Adding xDrive also gets you a small power bump. The 2026 BMW i5 xDrive40 makes 389 horsepower and 435 pound-feet of torque. It’s a bit quicker and shaves half a second from the zero to 60 mph time.

The most performance-centric model of the i5 is the 2026 BMW i5 M60. Like the xDrive40 model, it uses dual motors and all-wheel drive. But here, the powertrain is juiced up to 590 horsepower and 586 pound-feet of torque. It’s enough to dispatch the same zero to 60 mph sprint in 3.7 seconds. Our M60 xDrive Touring review (not available in the US, sadly) showcased the model’s incredible speed and impressive suspension.

2026 BMW i5 Charging and Range

Although power figures remain unchanged, range improves for the standard 2026 BMW i5. Range for the standard i5 eDrive40 increases to a BMW-estimated 278-310 miles, increasing from last year’s estimate of between 271 and 295 miles. xDrive models can make it between 259 and 278 miles on a full charge, an increase of at most 12 miles. The M60’s range estimates are unchanged from last year, so expect between 239 and 253 miles of range. The change in range comes from new silicon carbide semiconductors and, apparently, revised wheel bearings. When it comes time to plug in, the i5 supports up to 11 kW on AC power for home or Level 2 setups, while DC fast charging tops out at 205 kW. That isn’t class-leading, but it’s still quick enough to restore the battery from 10 to 80 percent in about half an hour.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 2026 BMW i5 gets a slight revision inside, too. From March 2025, all models get a Harman Kardon sound system as standard, as well as added lumbar support. Gloss black switchgear adorns the door panels, which is a nice move upmarket. Unfortunate about the fingerprints, though. Finally, revised ambient lighting appears with the Interaction Bar, which features a crystalline design. There’s also a rad new Atlas Grey/Dark Violet upholstery scheme that wasn’t available last year. And a decidedly less rad but equally new Taupe/Atlas Grey interior. Both new color schemes only come in Merino leather (important: not Extended leather).

In some ways, though, the BMW i5 remains pretty much the same as it was last year. It has 17.3 cubic feet of trunk space, and Veganza synthetic leather comes standard. Extended Merino Leather is a $2,450 upcharge. The Sky Lounge Panoramic Roof is just $600 as a standalone option, which we think is a better value than the power and rear sunshades that cost the same. Ventilated seats are $500 more, as are rear heated seats. Another important note is not to skip out on the optional four-zone automatic climate control if you care about rear seat comfort. It’s the best $650 you’ll ever spend.

2026 i5 Technology and Connectivity

Standard tech is robust, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, MyBMW app integration, and natural voice commands that sync seamlessly with your smartphone. At the heart of it all is BMW’s iDrive 8.5 system, which drives a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster alongside a 14.9-inch central display for a clean, modern cockpit. The Premium Package is a recommended add, bringing an interior camera and a crisp head-up display to the mix. Going Premium also adds a handful of driver aids, which we list in the next section.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2026 BMW i5 carries over the full suite of driver-assistance tech from its gas-powered 5 Series sibling. Standard features include Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assistant, and BMW Assist. Want a 360-degree camera or self-parking powers? Those and other driver aids are locked behind the Premium Package, which also includes adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go. For those wanting more autonomy, the $2,500 Driving Assistance Professional Package adds Active Driving Assistant Pro for partially automated driving and Highway Assistant with the new Active Lane Change function. The latter enables lane changes with just a glance at the side mirror.

2026 BMW i5 Pricing

Incredibly, BMW i5 pricing holds static year over year. The i5 eDrive40 starts at $67,100. It’s another $3,000 if you want xDrive and the extra power. Meanwhile, the M60 commands $84,100. The closest rivals are still likely the Lucid Air, which starts in the mid-$70k area, and the Genesis Electrified G80, which starts at around $76,000. The i5 is a great middle ground between the i4 and top dog i7 and, while expensive, is a good value for the segment.

2026 BMW i5: Our Take

Not much to complain about here; the i5 gains a bunch of range and gains a bit of polish on the inside. What’s not to love? Considering the additional equipment and options — with no change to MSRP from last year — we think the i5 remains a must-drive for anyone serious about getting into an EV at this price point.

