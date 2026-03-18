Article Summary The i3 nameplate returns as a Neue Klasse electric sedan, not a revival of the old hatchback — it's longer, wider, and taller than the outgoing 3 Series, and directly previews the design of the upcoming eighth-generation 3er.

Range leadership is the headline spec, with BMW claiming 900 km WLTP (440 miles EPA) on a single charge, beating the iX3 by a significant margin thanks to better aerodynamics, backed by 400 kW charging that adds 400 km in just 10 minutes.

Production starts in August at BMW's Munich plant, with European deliveries this fall — and hotter M Performance and full M versions of both the i3 and the combustion-engine 3 Series already confirmed to be in development.

The BMW i3 is officially back, though not as you remember it. Munich revives the nameplate for a completely different vehicle compared to the quirky hatchback. Building on the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept, the production model turns the new iX3 into a sedan. Beyond the different body shapes, there are several distinctive changes to set them apart.

A fresh take on the kidneys sees the grille expand to meet the headlights for a modern front end. It still delivers strong concept vibes, but make no mistake: this is the final version coming soon to a BMW dealer near you. At the back, slim taillights bisected by the new roundel make the outgoing 3 Series start to look a bit dated.

Because yes, the i3 is also a preview of what lies ahead for the 3 Series. BMW considers the fully electric version the inaugural member of the next-generation 3er lineup. We’ve previously learned from company officials that the two cars will look very much alike. Additionally, spy shots have revealed striking similarities, even though the vehicles use different platforms.

Exterior Design Previews The New BMW 3 Series

Like the iX3, the i3 is built on the Neue Klasse architecture engineered exclusively for EVs. By contrast, the next 3 Series will stick to the tried-and-tested CLAR bones, albeit further updated for the sedan’s eighth generation. Look for the combustion-engine model to have a longer front section to accommodate inline-sixes. However, the rest of the vehicle should be extremely close to this.

In the i3’s case, opening the hood gives you access to a front trunk. BMW isn’t revealing its capacity, but we’re glad to see it has one. For reference, the iX3’s frunk can accommodate 58 liters (two cubic feet). That said, the i3’s front cargo compartment might not match it. The sedan has a lower frontal section, so the trunk might not be as deep as it is on the taller crossover.

Echoing the iX3, the new i3 aims to declutter BMW exteriors. Even though this hero car has an M Sport Package, you won’t find any M badges on the fenders. The remaining badging at the back is simple: i3 50, even though we’re dealing with an xDrive version. Elsewhere, flush door handles and “hidden” window seals further emphasize the focus on cleaner surfaces.

As for the color, it’s a new M Le Castellet Blue metallic paint, one of 11 hues available at launch. As you’d expect, BMW will offer solid, metallic, and matte (Frozen) finishes. If you fancy those wheels, they’re a 21-inch set (1067 M) with a two-tone look and an aerodynamic design. Not only do the alloys look good, but they also have strong eco credentials, using 70 percent secondary aluminum.

When it comes to size, the BMW i3 (“NA0”) is 4760 mm long, 1865 mm wide, and 1480 mm tall. That makes it 47 mm longer, 38 mm wider, and 40 mm taller than the outgoing 3 Series Sedan. The electric sedan’s wheelbase spans 2897 mm, or 41 mm more than the gas-fueled “G20.” Unsurprisingly, the i3 has the same wheelbase as the new iX3. On the other side of the pond, the i3 is 187.4 inches long, 73.4 inches wide, and 58.3 inches. The US-spec model’s wheelbase is listed at 114.1 inches.

Familiar Yet Futuristic Interior

While the sedan shape brings substantial changes to the exterior design, BMW largely carries over the crossover’s cabin. The company equips the electric 3 Series with its new iDrive X infotainment system, featuring a 17.9-inch central touchscreen. It’s hard to see in the official images, but BMW tilts the main display three degrees toward the driver, harkening back to the cockpit-like ambiance of past models.

Spanning pillar to pillar, the Panoramic Vision windshield projection comes standard. As we’ve already seen in the new iX3, the extra display has three fixed tiles in the driver’s line of sight, effectively replacing the instrument cluster. BMW installs six widgets to the right, all customizable from the main screen. The driver can drag and drop the information they want displayed.

To access even more information without taking your eyes off the road, BMW will offer an optional 3D head-up display at an additional cost. The company says it further eliminates the need for a conventional driver’s display. Speaking of hardware no longer found inside, BMW has removed the traditional iDrive rotary knob. You’ll have to use the touchscreen to adjust climate settings, as the controls have all been moved into the infotainment system.

Some physical buttons have survived, but it’s clear that BMW’s minimalist exterior design approach continues inside the car. It’s the way forward, as upcoming models, electric or not, will all adopt this dashboard layout with fewer traditional controls. A new voice assistant with more human-like interaction, powered by Amazon’s Alexa+ AI technology, aims to become a commonly used way to access in-car functions.

Elsewhere, the white steering wheel with two vertical spokes introduced on the crossover is also coming to its sedan sibling. Don’t worry—there will also be a black version. Additionally, the iX3 has a new M steering wheel that BMW will also offer on the i3. There’s no word yet about ventilated front seats or heated rear seats, but we do know they’re coming to the iX3.

Preliminary technical specifications show a dual-motor setup with a combined 463 hp and 645 Nm (476 lb-ft) of torque. Although these are preliminary figures, they match those of the iX3 50 xDrive. BMW doesn’t quote a 0-to-62 mph (100 km/h) sprint time, but it should be just as quick as the crossover. The latter does the job in 4.9 seconds, though we wouldn’t be surprised if the i3 is slightly quicker.

Sedans tend to be lighter than their SUV counterparts, and that should be reflected in the acceleration time. BMW doesn’t quote a top speed for the i3 50 xDrive either, but it should be in the same ballpark as the iX3’s electronically capped 130 mph (210 km/h).

The electric motors draw power from a sixth-generation battery pack with round cells. Munich refrains from revealing the capacity, but with the i3 sharing the same wheelbase as the iX3, it could also inherit its battery pack. In the crossover, the Euro-spec version has a net energy content of 108.7 kWh.

The New Range King Among BMW EVs

By far the most impressive figure announced today is the range. BMW claims the i3 50 xDrive can travel 900 kilometers on a single charge under the WLTP cycle. That’s a significant 95-kilometer improvement over the iX3 50 xDrive. It makes perfect sense when you consider sedans are more aerodynamic than crossovers. Although the drag coefficient isn’t mentioned, the sleeker shape likely contributes to a Cd lower than the 0.24 recorded for the crossover.

For the U.S. market, BMW estimates a maximum range of 440 miles, according to internal testing based on the EPA’s test cycle. That would represent a 40-mile increase over the iX3’s range, which itself remains an estimate until an official EPA-certified figure is released.

With support for 400 kW charging, it takes just 10 minutes to replenish enough energy for 400 kilometers of range. Combine ultra-fast charging with long range, and BMW may have finally found a cure for range anxiety. Granted, 400 kW chargers aren’t exactly widespread, but the infrastructure is gradually improving.

Much like the iX3, energy flows both ways. BMW i3 owners will be able to power external devices by turning the sedan into a rolling power bank via the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function. There’s also support for Vehicle-to-Home (V2H), in which case the car becomes a home energy storage system. Lastly, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) allows it to feed energy back into the public power grid.

Built In Munich

BMW builds the iX3 at its newest factory in Debrecen, whereas the i3 will come to life at its oldest site, in Munich. The sedan enters series production in August, with European deliveries kicking off this fall. Later in the year, the 3 Series (“G50”) will enter production in Dingolfing with gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid drivetrains. Hotter derivatives are in the works, as both the i3 and the 3 Series will spawn M Performance and full M versions.

For now, BMW remains tight-lipped about Touring versions. However, we remain hopeful the wagon will continue in this segment, with or without combustion engines.