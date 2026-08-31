Article Summary The G60 sedan and G61 Touring reportedly skip the full Neue Klasse grille that's coming to BMW's standalone electric sedans.

Insiders describe a complete interior overhaul with iDrive X, Panoramic Vision, and an optional passenger display, ditching the rotary controller.

Production is said to start around July 2027 (2028 model year in the US), with a possible Rimac-linked battery upgrade for the i5.

Piecing together what sources have shared over the past several months in various forums, alongside the 2028 BMW 5 Series facelift coverage we’ve already published, gives a clearer picture of what BMW is preparing for the G60 and G61. The G90 and G99 M5 performance duo will get their own upgrades, some similar to the regular 5 Series.

First off, the The G60 5 Series sedan and G61 5 Series wagon are both getting a Life Cycle Impulse, but unlike the initial spy photos with the full Neue Klasse face, the facelifted models seem to get a milder design upgrade. None of this is confirmed by BMW, and some of it could still change before the car reaches production, but it’s worth laying out what insiders have described so far.

A Grille That Mostly Stays Put

Early prototypes of the G60 LCI reportedly hid more than they were letting on, and for a while insiders described a design pushed further toward Neue Klasse than what’s now expected to reach production. What we’ve heard since tells a different story. Our rendering builds on spy photos of a caught by photographers a while back, depicted here in a basic configuration without the M Sport Package.

The G60/G61 prototypes hinted at smaller kidneys under the camouflage, and that may turn out to be nothing more than an illusion created by the wrap itself. Still, a size reduction isn’t out of the question. A 5 Series wagon spotted earlier this year appeared to run a horizontal slat above the license plate, which would be a small but real departure from today’s grille.

What it almost certainly won’t get, according to what sources have described, is the full Neue Klasse look going on the standalone electric sedans, which fuse the horizontal kidneys directly into the headlights for a genuinely new face. That treatment is said to be staying off the table here. Most of the rest of the exterior is expected to carry over. The rear bumper reportedly gets a subtle reshape across every 5 Series variant, and word is to expect updated taillight graphics as the LCI’s one clear visual signature out back.

The Interior Gets the Full Neue Klasse Treatment Anyway

BMW pulling punches on the exterior doesn’t mean it’s pulling them everywhere. According to sources, the dashboard is getting a complete redesign, and everything drivers have liked, and complained about, in the iX3’s cabin is expected to carry over to the 5 Series facelift, along with a rumored optional passenger display.

The rotary iDrive controller is said to be gone here too. BMW is pushing iDrive X across the lineup faster than a lot of owners probably expected, and the central display is reportedly absorbing even more of the functions the knob used to handle. In the new iX3, iDrive X runs a 14.9-inch screen paired with a windshield-spanning Panoramic Vision projection that replaces the digital instrument cluster with three fixed tiles directly in the driver’s line of sight, plus six customizable widgets to the right that can be dragged in from the main display. Sources expect the 5 Series facelift to inherit that same setup largely intact, though BMW hasn’t said so publicly. Whether that’s a win depends entirely on how much anyone actually wanted to keep the knob.

Powertrains: Could Be A Carryover, With a Rimac Wildcard

Under the hood, it sounds like nobody is rocking the boat, at least not in the US. American buyers are expected to keep the familiar spread: 530, 530 xDrive, 540 xDrive, 550e xDrive, i5 50, i5 50 xDrive, and i5 M60 xDrive. Notice the drop of the “i” from the gasoline cars and also the new i5 naming convention.

Europe is where the more interesting rumor lives. Sources suggest the 520d could trade its four-cylinder B47 for the B57, the straight-six diesel that already does duty in the 540d at up to 286 hp and 700 Nm. Nothing is confirmed, and BMW rarely disturbs the mechanical bits this deep into a model’s cycle, but the B57 is a mature, homologated engine, which would make it a comparatively cheap upgrade to bolt in if the rumor holds up.

The battery question is the one worth watching. BMW just confirmed the i7 facelift is getting a new Rimac-developed Gen6 battery built around cylindrical cells, a jump of roughly 20 percent in energy density over the outgoing prismatic pack. The i5’s G60 platform can’t take that cell format wholesale the way the standalone Neue Klasse cars can, but the BMW-Rimac partnership was built from the start to cover more than one EV. It’s plausible the i5 LCI sees a meaningful range bump out of that relationship even without the full cylindrical-cell swap, though nothing about it is locked in yet. Call it speculation with a real technical basis behind it, not a rumor pulled out of thin air.

Colors, Options, and How Long This Generation Sticks Around

Expect the usual LCI shuffle to exterior and interior colors, nothing dramatic, just BMW rotating out a few shades for new ones the way it does with every mid-cycle update. Massaging seats are said to be becoming available as an option too, which matters to people looking for 7 Series luxury amenities, but without the cost of a high-end limousine.

A July 2027 production date would put the facelift roughly at the midpoint of the G60’s life, with a rumored four more years of production after. Take all of it as an informed picture rather than a confirmed one. BMW hasn’t said a word publicly, and until it does, the safest assumption is that some of these details will shift before the car reaches showrooms.