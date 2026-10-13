BMW brought its updated flagship sedan to the stage of a historic Budapest theater for an exclusive premiere, with the V8-powered Concept Speedtop joining the show.

Article Summary BMW unveiled the 7 Series facelift in Hungary with an exclusive premiere inside the State Opera House.

It's not the first time when BMW's flagship sedan appears on stage at the historic opera house located in central Budapest.

BMW also showcased the V8-powered Concept Speedtop, a limited-production shooting brake capped at just 70 units. It's already sold out.

BMW brought its flagship luxury sedan to the Hungarian State Opera House for an exclusive premiere, pairing the new 7 Series with another special attraction: the limited-production Concept Speedtop. The event, held for 120 invited guests, marked the first time Hungarian audiences saw the updated flagship alongside the striking shooting brake.

The venue suited BMW’s most luxurious sedan, which combines a more imposing exterior with technology inspired by the Neue Klasse. The latest 7 Series offers a fresh take on Munich’s luxury formula, blending traditional combustion engines, plug-in hybrids, and fully electric powertrains under one roof.

BMW gave the occasion an appropriately theatrical touch, with opera singer Kinga Kriszta, pianist Klára Jean, and a bespoke audiovisual presentation accompanying the two cars. The automaker also used the event to support a UNICEF program helping children in need. As some readers may recall, this isn’t even the first time BMW has put its flagship sedan on an opera stage.

The 7 Series G70 Returns To The Opera

Back in November 2022, the i7 took center stage at the same Budapest venue for a photo shoot, creating a striking contrast between the modern luxury sedan and the building’s 19th-century architecture. Nearly four years later, BMW has returned to the same setting with the heavily facelifted luxobarge, suggesting the automaker has a soft spot for showcasing its range-topper where culture and automotive luxury meet.

As always with the 7 Series, personalization remains a major selling point. BMW says customers can choose from more than 500 exterior paint shades and color combinations, while the cabin offers approximately 700 equipment and material combinations. For those willing to spare no expense, the Individual Manufaktur program even allows customers to commission a truly one-off car.

The Speedtop Is Already Sold Out

Unlike the 7 Series, which BMW can build in whatever numbers demand dictates, the Speedtop comes with a strict production limit. BMW will build just 70 units worldwide, and buyers have already snapped them all up. In other words, even if you have the money for BMW’s V8-powered shooting brake, you’re out of luck unless one of the lucky owners decides to sell. With the Speedtop sold out before most people will ever see one in person, exclusivity is guaranteed from day one, even more so than with a 7 Series.

Despite sharing the fabled roundel, the 7 Series and Speedtop couldn’t look much more different, even beyond their completely different body styles. The flagship sedan embraces BMW’s latest design language with a tall, imposing front end, an illuminated kidney grille, and minimalist headlights that give it a distinctly futuristic appearance.

The Speedtop Is Modern BMW Design At Its Peak

The Speedtop goes the other way, pairing a long hood with a sharply tapered roof, a slim rear end, and a more elegant interpretation of the kidney grille. Its two-tone paintwork and flowing lines evoke classic grand tourers rather than the high-tech luxury lounge that is the 7 Series. One is designed to make a statement through sheer presence, while the other relies on elegant proportions and rarity to turn heads.

If only BMW’s regular-production cars borrowed a little more from the Speedtop. The concept proves the roundel can still look elegant without resorting to oversized grilles, split headlights, and increasingly busy styling. Of course, a limited-run shooting brake doesn’t have to satisfy the same packaging, safety, and production requirements as a mass-market model. Still, the Speedtop makes a compelling case for cleaner lines, better proportions, and a little less visual drama. Here’s hoping some of that design restraint eventually trickles down to cars people can actually buy without getting on a waiting list for one of 70 examples.

BMW Concept Speedtop at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este