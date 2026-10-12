BMW ALPINA’s first V8-powered model in the new era will be a 7 Series G72 with bespoke engine tuning promising to deliver "supreme composure."

Article Summary Expect BMW ALPINA to prioritize low-end torque and effortless cruising over maximum horsepower.

The V8 will likely use gasoline power with mild-hybrid assistance at most, rather than a plug-in hybrid setup.

The G72 will target the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, slotting below the Rolls-Royce Ghost in BMW Group's luxury hierarchy.

BMW ALPINA is offering another hint about its future plans, with the V8 engine set to play a central role in the brand’s revival. In a social media post, the newly established luxury marque highlights the eight-cylinder powertrain as a key ingredient in its recipe for combining performance with comfort.

“Refined by BMW ALPINA engineers, the V8 lays the foundation for the unmistakable BMW ALPINA driving character: exhilarating performance, delivered with supreme composure,” the company said.

Although BMW ALPINA hasn’t revealed any technical specifications yet, we already know which car will be the first to receive the new V8: the facelifted 7 Series. The regular model carries the internal codename G70, while the ALPINA version is reportedly known as G72. The separate designation suggests a distinct identity for the upcoming flagship, positioned above the regular BMW lineup but below Rolls-Royce in the Group’s luxury hierarchy.

More Low-End Torque Rather Than Peak Horsepower

Don’t expect BMW ALPINA to chase record-breaking peak horsepower for its own sake. The old ALPINA took a different approach to performance, prioritizing effortless acceleration, strong low-end torque and the ability to cover long distances without making the driver work for it.

That philosophy should carry over to the new V8 formula. Rather than extracting every last horsepower from the engine, BMW ALPINA will likely focus on delivering a broad torque curve and smooth, immediate power delivery. That’s what you’d expect from a luxury grand tourer designed to cruise effortlessly at high speeds rather than behave like a full-blown M car.

The distinction matters. BMW positions ALPINA as a more exclusive alternative to its regular lineup, combining serious performance with greater refinement and composure. The goal isn’t necessarily to build the most powerful 7 Series, but to make it feel special every time the driver presses the accelerator.

A V8 Without A Plug

The powertrain’s electrification strategy is another interesting aspect. The new BMW ALPINA V8 is expected to run primarily on gasoline, potentially with mild-hybrid assistance at most. A plug-in hybrid setup seems unlikely, as it would run counter to the brand’s emphasis on a traditional V8 driving experience.

In fact, BMW ALPINA CEO Oliver Viellechner has already said that a pure V8 without a plug would be a core part of the brand’s offering. That points to a conventional combustion engine rather than the plug-in hybrid setup used in the inline-six M760e xDrive. A mild-hybrid system could still improve efficiency and smooth out power delivery without fundamentally changing the engine’s character. However, the key attraction will remain the V8 itself, with its effortless reserves of power and torque.

BMW has already confirmed that the facelifted 7 Series will receive a V8-powered M Performance variant in 2027, and it’s even coming to Europe. It’s likely to be called the M760 and serve as the basis for the posh ALPINA version. Expect the latter to emphasize long-distance comfort, discreet performance, and a relaxed driving character over outright sportiness.

BMW ALPINA Is About To Level Up The 7 Series, But Without A V12

Beyond bespoke engine tuning, ALPINA’s take on the 7 Series will feature distinctive exterior accents and an even more sumptuous interior. Pricing will obviously push beyond regular 7 Series territory without encroaching on Rolls-Royce Ghost territory. BMW is positioning the G72 to compete with the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, though the Stuttgart rival still offers a V12 engine. Buyers seeking a twelve-cylinder experience will have to step up to the Ghost.

Similarly, when the X7 switches to its second generation in 2027, its ALPINA counterpart, expected to arrive later this decade, won’t get the Cullinan’s mighty V12. However, BMW is reportedly giving both the sedan and SUV fully electric versions, a true first for ALPINA.