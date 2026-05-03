From artificial leather upholstery and an Alcantara headliner to crystal switchgear and wood trim, the 2027 BMW 7 Series is a blank canvas for the future owner.

Article Summary The new BMW 7 Series offers an unprecedented level of customization.

The variety of materials includes leather, cloth, wood, crystal glass and metal.

The Individual leather/cashmere wool remains an option and extends to the central armrest and neck cushions.

The 7 Series might not match the level of personalization offered by Rolls-Royce, but it’s getting close. BMW offers over 500 exterior colors and combinations, including two-tone finishes. The interior is even more customizable, with buyers able to choose from around 700 configurations. Yes, seven hundred. For those who prefer simplicity, the standard G70 LCI comes with Veganza seat upholstery instead of real leather.

However, it’s hard to imagine many buyers opting for a new 7 Series without exploring the extensive options list. Individual extras are plentiful, including leather upholstery in Black, Mocha, Smoke White, or Tartufo. Alternatively, you can opt for Black/Atlas Grey with colored accents in the three iconic M hues: blue, violet, and red.

As before, one of the most intriguing options is the leather/cashmere wool combination, available not only for the seats but also for the central armrest and neck cushions. Several two-tone leather upholstery options are available at an extra cost, including Smoke White/Light Grey, Black/Dark Grey, and Caramel/Atlas Grey.

Customization extends well beyond seat materials. The 2027 BMW 7 Series can be specified with a headliner in Anthracite, Atlas Grey, Ivory White, or Alcantara. Even the wireless charging pad can be finished in Alcantara. Elsewhere, the redesigned steering wheel is available in Smoke White for those unconcerned about long-term wear.

Although the iDrive rotary knob is sadly gone, crystal glass remains for key switchgear, including the start/stop button, gear selector lever, and volume control. For those who prefer classic luxury touches, BMW continues to offer wood and metal trim. For the first time in the 7 Series, buyers can also choose Alcantara interior trim strips as an alternative to carbon fiber and various wood finishes. Piano black is still available, although it’s widely known to be prone to scratches and smudges.

If none of the standard options appeal, BMW can go even further. Deep-pocketed customers can commission “exclusive special-edition variants” or even a “tailor-made one-off” through the BMW Individual Manufaktur program. It’s an expensive route, but it ensures a G70 LCI configured to a truly unique specification.

The newly established BMW ALPINA will add another layer of personalization when the rumored “G72” arrives in 2027. In addition to being fully equipped, it will feature ALPINA-specific design elements inside and out, along with even more luxurious materials that rival those of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and Bentley Flying Spur.

As before, the Rolls-Royce Ghost and, especially, the Phantom will remain the ultimate sedans within the BMW Group, not least because they will be the only sedans to retain V12 power. Rolls-Royce has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to create extraordinarily bespoke vehicles, with one-off commissions often reaching seven-figure price tags.