BMW's shooting brake is inching closer to production, but before that happens, prototype testing is a necessity.

Article Summary The two-door wagon based on the BMW M8 is limited to 70 units, all of which have long been spoken for.

The production version will have minimal changes compared to last year's concept.

Speedtop will follow another limited-run BMW based on the M8, the Skytop.

In two days, it will be a year since BMW introduced the Speedtop. Based on the M8, the two-door wagon debuted at the 2025 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este as a follow-up to the Skytop from the previous year. A true shooting brake, the gorgeous coachbuilt car has now been spotted testing at the Nürburgring.

The camouflage is futile since we already know the production version will be nearly identical to the concept. As with the Skytop, the changes are limited to adding parking sensors and other mandatory road-going equipment. Even in concept form, the two-seat wagon already had windshield wipers, suggesting it was never far from production specification.

Although a rear wiper would be practical, we’re glad the Speedtop skips one. I think we can all agree that adding it would disrupt the beautiful rear design. One subtle change at the back compared to the concept is the addition of a reverse light. For obvious reasons, it’s mandatory on road-legal vehicles. BMW will build all cars in a fixed specification, meaning every one will have this stunning burgundy-like body color.

The BMW Speedtop Is Sold Out

Limited to 70 units and already sold out, the Speedtop looks gorgeous even disguised and with a license plate attached. It appears to retain the roof’s color gradient, seamlessly transitioning from Floating Sunstone Maroon to Floating Sundown Silver. Although this prototype lacks the elegant two-tone 14-spoke wheels, the production version will hopefully ditch these all-black alloys in favor of the concept’s design.

Echoing the Skytop, the door handles are small winglets integrated into the beltline for a cleaner profile. This design is also headed to series-production models, with the next-generation X5 (G65) leading the way later this summer. Spy photos of next year’s X7 (G67) have revealed an identical setup.

With BMW confirming the Skytop uses the S63 engine, it’s reasonable to expect the wagon to feature the same non-electrified V8. The S63B44T4 is a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter unit that previously powered the M8 Competition, where it produced a healthy 617 horsepower. With newer M Performance and M models switching to the mild-hybrid S68, the days of pure V8 models are clearly numbered.

Unconfirmed Price: €500,000

Since BMW is still testing prototypes, Speedtop production likely hasn’t started yet. In the meantime, the company remains busy assembling the Skytop, which will be the rarer of the two cars, with only 50 units planned. Although BMW never officially disclosed pricing for either model, these M8-based specials reportedly changed hands for approximately €500,000 each.

Too much money for a BMW? Clearly not for the 120 people who bought them. With ALPINA narrowing the gap to Rolls-Royce, BMW is cooking up other expensive vehicles positioned above the 7 Series and X7. However, the sublime Vision concept shown last week at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este won’t enter production. Based on the 8 Series Gran Coupe with a V8 heart, the stunning two-door coupe remains strictly a design study featuring a 2027 7 Series-derived interior.