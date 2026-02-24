Article Summary BMW's smallest electric crossover is likely to skip the Life Cycle Impulse and transition to the second generation before the end of next year.

Although the current iX1 was recently updated with more range, its replacement has already been spied testing.

The NB5 will be a Neue Klasse model with sixth-generation batteries and electric motors.

Keeping up with Munich’s agenda is a full-time job, but someone has to do it, right? BMW’s modus operandi follows the industry norm of a mid-cycle facelift roughly three to four years after a product’s launch. However, every now and then, a vehicle skips the LCI and heads straight to the next generation. A new report alleges that the iX1 will also take a shortcut, jumping directly to an all-new successor.

BMW’s smallest electric crossover is said to transition to its second generation before the end of next year. According to the usual company insider on the Bimmer Post forums, the iX1 NB5 will enter series production in November 2027. If that timeline holds, a world premiere should take place roughly 14 to 16 months from now.

While the current iX1 (U11) shares its platform with the combustion-powered X1, BMW is expected to take a different approach with the next-gen EV. The revamped iX1 is believed to be a full-fledged Neue Klasse product, featuring the latest advancements in battery technology and electric motors. It’s rumored to be essentially a baby iX3, offering less power and range at a lower price point.

As a refresher, BMW recently updated the iX1 by unlocking additional range. The single-motor, front-wheel-drive eDrive20 variant can now travel 319 miles (514 kilometers) on a single charge in the WLTP cycle. The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive xDrive30 is rated at 290 miles (466 kilometers).

With round battery cells and more efficient motors, the next-gen iX1 should comfortably surpass those figures. It’s also worth noting that the upcoming electric crossover won’t be offered with front-wheel drive. The Neue Klasse architecture was designed for rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations, meaning even BMW’s compact EVs will switch to rear-wheel drive. Future MINIs are also expected to adopt rear-wheel drive.

While the iX1 is reportedly skipping its LCI, the conventional X1 is said to receive the usual mid-cycle facelift. The updates should align its styling with the Neue Klasse design language while introducing iDrive X inside the cabin. As a result, the updated X1 and the next-gen iX1 could look strikingly similar, despite riding on entirely different underpinnings.

There’s no word yet on whether the iX2 will follow the same path. However, it’s reasonable to expect the coupe-styled version to adopt a similar strategy. A new iX2 would sit at the base of BMW’s electric Sports Activity Coupe lineup, which is set to expand with the iX4 later this year and the iX6 in 2028.