BMW’s popular compact crossover is preparing for a mid-cycle refresh, and spy photographers have captured prototypes testing on public roads in Sweden. The 2027 BMW X1 facelift brings some visual updates and technological advancements that align with the brand’s latest Neue Klasse models.

Front and Rear-End Changes

The camouflage does a great job hiding the fine details, but it’s obvious that the headlights will be refreshed, same for the kidney grille and front bumper that appears more sculpted and modern. These updates collectively give the X1 a fresher, more contemporary appearance that should help it remain competitive in the crowded compact luxury crossover segment. The rear-end doesn’t seem to get a lot of updates, but it’s too early to tell considering how heavy the camouflage is.

Interior Transformation: iDrive X Arrives

Perhaps the most significant upgrade for the 2027 X1 facelift lies inside the cabin. Spy photos provide a glimpse of the Panoramic Display, corroborating a report from 2024 that indicated major technological updates were planned for the refreshed X1 and X2 models. We also expect to see the new 17.9 inches central display replacing the current wide screen in the car. Of course, everything will be powered by iDrive X.

BMW has recently announced that the electric iX1 will get better range starting March 2026. The crossover will be equipped with a silicon carbide inverter, allowing it to travel farther between charges. Bavaria’s entry-level electric crossovers will now cover up to 25 miles (40 kilometers) more than before on the WLTP cycle. These upgrades apply to both the eDrive20 and xDrive30 versions. BMW says the front-wheel-drive iX1 can now travel up to 319 miles (514 kilometers) on a single charge, while the all-wheel-drive version is rated at a maximum 290 miles (466 kilometers).

Next-Generation Development Underway

Interestingly, BMW is simultaneously testing the next-generation X1 (codename NB5), suggesting the company is working on multiple timelines for this important model. Earlier this year, BMW promised to launch more than 40 new cars by the end of 2027, and the X1 and new X1 facelift appear to be part of that ambitious product offensive.

BMW will allegedly send the X1 and iX1 facelifts to the production lines in July 2027.