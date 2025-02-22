We just got an exclusive look at BMW’s sixth-generation (Gen6) battery and motor technology—the beating heart of the upcoming Neue Klasse EVs—and let’s just say, BMW isn’t playing around. In our latest video, we take you inside BMW’s high-voltage battery workshop in Landshut, where engineers walked us through these new EV tech upgrades.

New Batteries, Big Changes

First up: the batteries. BMW is ditching the old prismatic cells and switching to cylindrical cells (46mm in diameter, with two height options: 95mm and 120mm). What does that actually mean?

More range : BMW says we’re looking at 20% higher energy density , which means more miles per charge.

BMW says we’re looking at , which means more miles per charge. Faster charging: With the new 800V architecture , you can juice up to 186 miles (300 km) in just 10 minutes .

800V architecture 186 miles (300 km) in just 10 minutes Better efficiency: These packs are now structural —meaning they’re part of the car’s frame, reducing weight and improving aerodynamics.

BMW is also cutting battery costs by up to 50% per kWh, which (hopefully) means future BMW EVs won’t break the bank as much.

Next-Gen Electric Motors

Now, let’s talk power. Unlike most EV makers relying on permanent magnet motors (which need rare earth materials), BMW is sticking with its electrically excited synchronous motors (EESM) and asynchronous motors (ASM). That means:

No reliance on rare earth materials

More precise torque control (great for traction and handling)

(great for traction and handling) Scalability —from a single-motor efficiency setup to a quad-motor beast for future M cars

BMW engineer Michael Salmansberger gave us a closer look at the new motors, explaining that four variants of the EESM units are planned, each weighing around 125 kg (276 lbs) and producing between 268 hp (200 kW) and 402 hp (300 kW). The ASM will come with two variants in the front axle – 120 and 180 kilowatt. The EESM motors can produce between 270 hp (200 kW) and 402 hp (300 kW).

“Heart of Joy” – The Secret Sauce

BMW has also developed a new control unit called “Heart of Joy”—a fitting name since it’s what makes the magic happen. This system integrates powertrain and driving dynamics management into one brain, processing data 10x faster than before. That means:

More responsive throttle and regenerative braking

Better traction in all conditions

More precise handling adjustments in real time

We cover all this and more in our latest video, where we go behind the scenes to see these new technologies in action. Check it out here: