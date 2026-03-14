Article Summary BMW opened the order books for the second-generation iX3 in early September 2025.

Deliveries of the first Neue Klasse SUV kicked off in Europe earlier this month.

A long-wheelbase iX3 debuts next month and will be sold outside China as well.

BMW kicked off series production of the BMW iX3 in late October 2025 and has already added a second shift. The Debrecen plant was supposed to switch to a double-shift operation much later, but the change was brought forward to meet strong demand. Until now, the luxury automaker has refrained from giving any figures about order intake, saying only that the electric SUV was off to a great start.

Speaking at the annual conference this week, CEO Oliver Zipse revealed that more than 50,000 people have ordered the iX3. It’s an exceptional response given that the order books opened about six months ago. BMW began taking orders in early September, when the Neue Klasse SUV premiered at the 2025 IAA Mobility.

The iX3 isn’t sold out for the year, but BMW’s outgoing head honcho is pleased to report the order books “reach well into this year.” At full capacity, the Debrecen site can build up to 150,000 vehicles annually. However, it’s a completely new factory, so ramping up production to maximum output will happen gradually.

The only version available at launch is the iX3 50 xDrive, which will ultimately sit somewhere in the middle of the pack. BMW has reason to be optimistic about continued sales momentum, given that a more affordable 40 variant will launch in Europe by the end of the year. It’s expected to arrive in both single- and dual-motor configurations with rear- and all-wheel drive, respectively. Reports suggest it may feature a smaller battery and therefore less range, but the lower asking price should lure in more buyers.

While deliveries are underway in Europe, the U.S. launch won’t happen until later this summer. In the meantime, BMW is about to expand the iX3 lineup with a long-wheelbase version. It carries the internal codename “NA6,” instead of the global model’s “NA5” designation. Although stretched models have typically been reserved for the Chinese market, the bigger version is heading to other regions. We’ve recently learned it’s also coming to India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Meanwhile, BMW has already given the iX3 a slew of updates since introducing the EV last fall. There are new body colors, a white steering wheel, faster AC charging, and bidirectional charging with a vehicle-to-load function. V2L turns the crossover into a mobile power bank capable of supplying up to 3.7 kW to external electrical devices.

Additional features are on the way, including heated rear seats and ventilated front seats. The former will launch this year and will initially be available in South Korea. The latter will arrive later in its life cycle. Some M Performance Parts have already been shown, giving us an idea of what’s coming in terms of hotter versions: the iX3 M60 and a full-fat M model. At the other end of the lineup, there could be an entry-level 30L for the Chinese market.

All told, BMW is just getting started with the iX3. Ideally, the forthcoming i3 sedan will at least match the early success of its crossover sibling. The “NA0” debuts next week before production starts in the second half of the year at home in Munich.