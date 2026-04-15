Article Summary The four M Performance models receive Individual paint jobs with a Frozen matte finish.

BMW also installs equipment not normally available on these cars in South Korea.

Carbon fiber add-ons further set them apart from the regular models.

Much like BMW South Korea, the Japanese branch frequently launches special editions to draw more buyers into showrooms. The new Frozen Edition isn’t limited to a single model but spans four vehicles. You can have it for the X1 M35i and X3 M50 crossovers or the M340i in both sedan and wagon flavors. This M Performance quartet combines an Individual matte finish with carbon-fiber upgrades and features you won’t find in the configurator.

The X1 M35i Frozen Edition can be ordered in either Frozen Black or Frozen Pure Grey. Regardless of the choice, BMW fits 20-inch M-branded wheels with Y-spoke styling in the 872M design. To further set it apart from a standard X1 M35i, the Frozen Edition adds carbon-fiber mirror caps and a carbon-fiber fuel filler cap. Elsewhere, a high-gloss black window surround enhances the styling.

Inside, all models come with Veganza (artificial leather) upholstery featuring Alcantara accents and blue stitching. The brushed aluminum Shadowline trim isn’t normally available on the X1, but BMW is making an exception here. A special badge rounds off the changes.

The X1 M35i Frozen Edition costs ¥8,740,000, which works out to about $55,000 at current exchange rates.

Next is the X3 M50 Frozen Edition, available in the same matte Individual colors: Frozen Black or Frozen Pure Grey. The 21-inch M wheels (1037M) in Jet Black with a star-spoke design are exclusive to this version. The mirror caps, fuel filler cap, and exhaust finishers are all in carbon, while the model lettering is blacked out.

This X3 M50 comes well equipped, with features ranging from heated and ventilated front seats to a panoramic glass roof. BMW Japan also adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The seats are upholstered in a black M Alcantara/Veganza combination.

At ¥11,480,000 (about $72,000), the X3 M50 Frozen Edition is the most expensive of the lineup.

The M340i duo can be ordered in Frozen Black or Frozen Pure Grey, paired with carbon-fiber mirror caps and a carbon-fiber fuel filler cap. BMW fits 19-inch M wheels (995M) and darkens the model lettering and badging. While galvanic controls aren’t typically available in South Korea, they are included on the Frozen Edition.

Of the four models, the M340i Sedan and Touring are the only ones with genuine leather upholstery. BMW trims the seats in black Vernasca leather with contrasting blue stitching. Additional features include a heated steering wheel, M Sport front seats, and the same Frozen Edition badge found on the other models.

The sedan is priced at ¥11,090,000 ($69,700), while the more practical wagon comes in slightly higher at ¥11,440,000 ($72,000).

BMW Japan is already taking orders and will begin deliveries in the coming days. All four models are built in right-hand-drive configuration, and the M340i duo could be the last special editions based on the outgoing 3 Series G20/G21. The next-generation sedan is set to debut later this year as the G50, with a long-roof G51 variant potentially arriving in 2027.