Removing a key feature that owners have taken for granted for decades has sparked controversy both online and offline. While most vehicles still feature the dial, the new iX3 is a clear sign that BMW is phasing it out. The second-generation electric SUV ditches the traditional iDrive knob, a move that will apply to essentially all future products.

While some mourn the loss of the physical selector, others do not. Those who have tried iDrive X appear comfortable relying more on the touchscreen. BMW told TechRadar it hasn’t received any complaints about the absence of the controller from people who’ve spent time inside the new iX3. Stephan Durach, senior vice president of UI/UX development, made it crystal clear:

“This is by far the most advanced infotainment system we have ever built. After using the technology, not a single person has requested that we return to the physical dial.”

BMW explains that it’s not just the infotainment system’s more intuitive interface that makes the traditional iDrive knob seem obsolete. The 2027 iX3 introduces Panoramic Vision, a pillar-to-pillar projection that displays nine widgets along the bottom of the windshield. From left to right, the first three are fixed in place and replace the traditional instrument cluster.

The remaining six can be customized via the 17.9-inch central screen, allowing users to drag and drop the information they want displayed. An optional 3D head-up display adds even more data directly into the driver’s line of sight. Not available on the new iX3, but an additional display will be available on some future BMW models. This one will be integrated into the passenger side of the dashboard. The 7 Series facelift debuting later this year is likely to introduce it first.

Then there’s the newly designed steering wheel, which BMW considers the primary physical control interface. It features haptic touch buttons that illuminate only when their respective functions are available. There are still a handful of traditional buttons between the seats and on the door cards, but the iX3’s cabin clearly points toward a simplified layout. Even the sliders used to adjust the air vents have been removed, mirroring the iX, where airflow direction is adjusted via the touchscreen.

BMW has another reason to believe drivers won’t miss the iDrive dial. Its new AI-powered personal assistant integrates Amazon Alexa+ for more natural, human-like interactions. For instance, users can ask multiple questions in a single sentence. This feature won’t be exclusive to iDrive X, as it will also roll out to vehicles equipped with iDrive 9.

BMW’s decision to “declutter” its interiors comes at a time when other automakers are moving in the opposite direction. Volkswagen has agreed to reintroduce some physical buttons following customer backlash over excessive reliance on touchscreens. Other brands, such as Toyota, never went as far in eliminating conventional controls and continue to offer more “old-school” interfaces.

The real test for BMW will come later this year, when deliveries of the new iX3 are set to begin in Europe this spring and continue in the U.S. over the summer. We’re sure some early adopters will miss the iDrive controller, a feature that has already disappeared from the company’s smallest vehicles.

Considering iDrive X was developed from day one without the rotary knob in mind, a return seems highly unlikely. Reengineering the vehicles from both hardware and software perspectives to accommodate the dial again would be a costly endeavor. In other words, we’ll simply have to get used to BMW interiors without the feature pioneered by the E65-generation 7 Series.

Source: TechRadar