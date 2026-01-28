The MINI Countryman isn’t the only electric vehicle from the BMW Group gaining extra range this spring. The mechanically related iX1 and iX2 are also receiving a silicon carbide inverter, allowing them to travel farther between charges. Bavaria’s entry-level electric crossovers will now cover up to 25 miles (40 kilometers) more than before on the WLTP cycle.

These upgrades apply to both the eDrive20 and xDrive30 versions of the iX1 and iX2. BMW says the front-wheel-drive iX1 can now travel up to 286 miles (461 kilometers) on a single charge, while the all-wheel-drive version is rated at a maximum 267 miles (430 kilometers). The coupe-shaped electric covers 295 miles (474 kilometers) in FWD guise and 279 miles (449 kilometers) with xDrive.

The updates arrive as BMW is already testing the next-generation iX1 as part of the Neue Klasse family. However, these tweaks to the current model suggest the switchover isn’t imminent. The same applies to the iX2, as logic dictates a replacement isn’t coming anytime soon.

BMW could opt to skip a Life Cycle Impulse for both compact electric SUVs and instead transition the iX1 and iX2 directly to their next generation. The conventionally styled model will reportedly switch to the “NB5” in late 2027. There’s still no word on whether the iX2 will join the Neue Klasse lineup. So far, spy photos have only shown the iX1 undergoing testing, concealing a completely new design.

In the meantime, buyers considering the MINI Countryman can also expect a range boost. The E model now travels an additional 24 miles (39 kilometers), bringing the total to 287 miles (462 kilometers). The SE ALL4 gains 22 miles (35 kilometers), extending its range to 268 miles (432 kilometers).

It remains unclear whether the Countryman will receive the Neue Klasse treatment shortly after the iX1 “NB5.” Reports mention an “NE5,” but its launch date remains a complete mystery for now.