Earlier this year, BMW promised to launch more than 40 new cars by the end of 2027. The iX1 wasn’t specifically mentioned, but these spy photos strongly suggest the compact electric crossover is part of that product blitz. It’s an educated guess based on a close look at this camouflaged prototype.

Right away, it’s clear the current iX1 “U11” isn’t simply getting the usual mid-cycle facelift. Instead, we’re looking at the next-generation model, believed to carry the “NB5” internal codename. The test car hides its Neue Klasse-inspired front end, borrowed from the larger iX3, with swirly camouflage concealing a vertical kidney grille.

Sure, BMW has done radical facelifts before, but other details point to this being an all-new generation. The prototype features pop-out door handles absent from today’s iX1, indicating the doors themselves have been redesigned. It’s something automakers rarely do on facelifted cars, as such costs are usually reserved for clean-sheet models.

Camouflaged Wheels Are A Rare Sight

BMW even went as far as covering the alloy wheels with what looks like aluminum foil. The exposed external wheel-speed sensor, likely used for ABS testing, is also something typically seen on next-gen cars, not updates. The new shape and position of the charging flap further suggest this isn’t a refreshed iX1.

At the back, the license plate has moved much lower, a telltale sign of a redesigned tailgate. Again, not something seen on facelifts. The prototype’s provisional taillights already show a new look compared to those on the first-gen iX1. A bulge below the rear glass disguises the true length of the lights, which stretch inward and are split by the BMW roundel, echoing the styling of the iX3.

Some spy shots even provide a peek inside. Zooming in reveals a large central display running the latest iDrive. It measures 17.9 inches in the iX3, though it’s unclear whether BMW will use the same size in the iX1 or scale it down. In front of the infotainment sits another screen, likely used to monitor data collected by the prototype’s sensors.

The 2028 BMW iX1 Will Be Truly All-New

The next iX1 will be a ground-up redesign. Beyond the fresh styling, it will adopt BMW’s sixth-generation motors, signaling the end of front-wheel-drive versions. The Neue Klasse platform supports only rear- and all-wheel-drive layouts. And yes, that also means future electric MINIs will go RWD. Gen6 batteries with round cells will bring a significant boost in range and charging speed versus the current car’s prismatic cells.

Production of the “NB5” iX1 is allegedly set to start in November 2027. That would put the world premiere roughly two years away. The combustion-powered X1, however, may take a different path. Reports suggest the gas models will go under the knife with the vehicles produced from July 2027.

We believe the X1 will incorporate Neue Klasse design elements and the new iDrive while staying within the current generation. If the rumors hold true, the “U11” will continue until October 2032, coexisting alongside the “NB5” iX1 for about five years.