BMW sees success in the EV and gas-powered marketplace today. A lot of that comes down to a strategy that equally prioritizes ICE, electric, and hybrid powertrains. But in exclusive talks with Bernd Koerber, Senior Vice President BMW Brand and Product Management, we learned that one branch of BMW’s portfolio might be particularly well-suited to going fully electric. It’s probably not a coincidence that it’s one of the segments that would be little, if at all, impacted by U.S. electrification headwinds. We asked — hypothetically — how BMW could continue the touring model into an age of increased electrification.

All-Electric Might Make Sense For BMW’s Wagons

How BMW goes on to produce Touring vehicles seems to be very much a still undecided affair. “It depends now on many circumstances,” Koeber starts, “because the touring market in Europe is very much corporate model, to corporate fleets.” He says that if you look at current policy direction in Europe, transitioning your most fleet-focused body style to all EV might make sense. “Up to now, if you look at the roadmap of Europe, you look at the policies of big fleets in Europe, company car fleets, etc., you would directly come to the conclusion that you say this is maybe one of the segments that goes first towards EV,” Koerber says. We interpret that to meant that in reality, incentives and what Koeber calls “framework” are huge deterministic factors as to how or when touring models become all-electric. We’re already seeing this with the first-ever BMW i5 Touring.

Koeber also highlights an interesting disparity between what corporate and private customers want. “Touring, from what customers want, it’s maybe even more ICE, even diesel, because long distances,” he says. Of course, none of this is to say that BMW’s abandoning its flexible approach to ICE and hybrid. Koeber is quick to reassure us that BMW is “flexible to adapt” with framework and customer demand fluctuations. “We have certain plans, but let’s look how the framework develops.” That’s about as committed as Koeber gets when it comes to revealing what might wait ahead for touring models.

Currently, BMW makes 3 Series and 5 Series Touring variants. Only the latter has the option of a fully electrified powertrain, although both offer full BMW M variants. Recently, the M5 Touring marked BMW’s return to the wagon realm in the United States. Whether or not more touring models follow is still to be determined, but the outlook is good. Particularly for “extreme touring models,” like the M3 and M5 Touring. Sadly, BMW no longer offers even a hybrid 3 Series in the U.S. But you can get a PHEV or gas wagon in Europe.

BMW i3 Touring Rumored For 2027

Rumors about BMW’s Touring strategy have been swirling for some time. One of the more persistent reports suggests that BMW is preparing to rewrite the i3 story with an all-new family of cars arriving after 2025. A Neue Klasse-based i3 Sedan has already been confirmed by BMW for 2026, potentially followed by an i3 Touring (internal codename NA1) a year later. The wagon would take full advantage of BMW’s sixth-generation battery technology, which will deliver at least 30 percent gains in both range and charging speeds thanks to the adoption of round cells.

However, it’s important to note that the BMW i3 Touring has not been confirmed by Bernd Koerber or anyone else at BMW. For now, it remains speculation circulating in the industry rather than official company direction.