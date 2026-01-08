We’ve already established that BMW had a strong 2025 in the United States, posting record sales for the third consecutive year. Shipments rose 4.7% year over year to 388,897 units. We’re now taking a closer look at what worked, and what didn’t, over the past 12 months.

To the surprise of no one, the X3 came out on top. The posh crossover surged 11.3% to 76,546 vehicles, narrowly edging out the X5. The luxobarge posted a 5.4% increase to 76,246 units, just 300 fewer than its smaller sibling. Third place went to something other than an SUV: the 4 Series. Combined sales across all body styles reached 39,379 units, down 7.6% compared to 2024.

At the other end of the rankings, you’ll find the usual suspects. The XM finished dead last, with only 1,878 units sold, a 4.9% decline from the previous year. The Z4 ended slightly ahead at 2,113 roadsters, or 0.8% fewer than in 2024. It’s worth noting that 2025 was the two-seat convertible’s last full year on sale. Production ends this April, with the Final Edition marking the car’s impending demise.

The 8 Series also sat near the bottom of the sales leaderboard, which is hardly surprising. BMW is winding down production, and some variants have already been discontinued. The M8 is gone, and the remaining versions, such as the M850i M Heritage Edition, will follow after April.

The X4 ranked among the slowest-selling vehicles, with deliveries plunging 40.8% to 5,910 units. That’s no shock, given that the swoopy SUV has already been retired. It no longer appears on BMW’s U.S. website and can’t be configured in Germany, either.

The i3 and 6 Series Gran Turismo still show up in the sales charts, even though BMW discontinued both years ago. One buyer picked up the electric hatch in 2025, while two customers drove off in the GT. For context, i3 production ended in mid-2022, while the large luxury hatchback exited the U.S. market after the 2019 model year. Although the 6 Series GT received a facelift, it was never sold in North America.

Looking ahead, 2026 should be another solid year for BMW in the United States, thanks in part to the upcoming iX3. However, the all-new electric crossover won’t reach dealerships until this summer, meaning its impact will be felt for only about half the year. The next-generation X5 and the facelifted 7 Series are also due, though both are expected to go on sale late in 2026 or in early 2027.