BMW of North America used Monterey Car Week to give the 8 Series Gran Coupe a proper farewell. At Pebble Beach, the company revealed the 2026 BMW M850i M Heritage Edition in Bright Red, parked alongside an E31 850CSi finished in the same shade. In the U.S., it’s called Bright Red; in Germany, the color is known as Hellrot Uni.

The original E31 was sold only as a two-door coupe, with the convertible never making it to production. This new M Heritage Edition is based on the four-door G16 8 Series Gran Coupe. Just 500 will be built worldwide, and while BMW isn’t sharing the U.S. allocation, they confirmed most will come here.

Details and Design

The Edition M Heritage is available in five BMW Individual colors from the E31 era: Bright Red, Mauritius Blue metallic, Cosmos Black metallic, Oxford Green metallic, and Daytona Violet metallic. Each car gets a carbon fiber roof with M stripes, 20-inch Orbit Grey Style 895M wheels, M Sport brakes with black calipers, M Shadowline headlights, and Extended Shadowline trim. It also gets carbon fiber mirror caps which were only reserved for the M8 family.

Interior Changes

Inside, the M Heritage Edition features M Sport seats upholstered in BMW Individual Black Full Merino Leather and Alcantara with a diamond pattern. Alcantara is also used on the headliner, dashboard, and upper door panels. Tri-color M stitching appears on the seats, seat belts, and door panels, and a non-illuminated M badge is set into the headrests.

The center console is finished in matte carbon fiber, paired with a glass shift lever and iDrive controller. The doorsills and cupholder cover are engraved with “M850i Edition M Heritage” and “1/500.” Every M Heritage Edition includes the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system and Driving Assistance Professional Package as standard.

Under the hood, the N63 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 produces 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, sent to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic. BMW says it will do 0–60 mph in 3.9 seconds, with a top speed limited to 155 mph.

Pricing starts at $130,400 plus $1,175 destination. Production begins in November 2025, with deliveries planned for early 2026.