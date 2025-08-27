We’ll admit an X3 in Brooklyn Grey isn’t necessarily among the most desirable BMWs. However, this is far from a regular “G45.” For starters, it’s the hotter M Performance model, as indicated by its quad exhaust system. The carbon fiber finishers for those four tips are part of a broader array of upgrades not available in the standard configurator, as they come exclusively through the M Performance Parts catalog.

BMW UK is giving us a rare glimpse of an X3 M50 fitted with 22-inch wheels. Yes, the X3 has grown so much over the years that 22-inch alloys no longer seem excessive, or do they? The two-tone set, codenamed “1134 M,” is listed at €5,500 on BMW’s German website and comes with 255/35R22 front and 285/30R22 rear tires. The beefy wheel setup certainly gives the X3 more presence, even if it’s still not a full-fat M.

The new wheels may not even be the boldest exterior upgrade. At the back, the roof-edge rear spoiler arguably sticks out more than it should. Finished in high-gloss black with a split layout, it’s not just for show. BMW claims it brings real aerodynamic benefits. We’ll take their word for it. The glossy black treatment continues across the M Performance rear bumper trim and front splitter, tying the look together.

As a finishing touch, the M Performance Parts sticker at the top of the windshield harks back to tuned cars from the 1980s and 1990s. You might be tempted to say this X3 M50 has all the bells and whistles, but that’s not quite true. It’s missing the matte black side decals along the doors, as well as the aramid roof antenna. Still, even without those trinkets, this “G45” build illustrates how costly a fully kitted-out configuration can get.

BMW is unlikely to push the X3 any further. A full-blown M version isn’t planned, but a true M variant of the electric iX3 is expected. That model should be among the first hot EVs from BMW M, joining the M3 “ZA0,” which was spotted earlier this week without a combustion engine.

