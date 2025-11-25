The Z4 is not long for this world, but before it bows out, BMW is giving it a proper sendoff. While the Final Edition is limited to the pricey $78,675 M40i in the United States, Europeans get a wider selection. The sporty roadster can also be ordered in the more attainable sDrive20i and sDrive30i trims on the continent. These four-cylinder models are offered alongside the hot, inline-six M Performance variant.

Final Edition Pricing Varies by Trim

In Germany, the Final Edition is a €4,200 upgrade for the sDrive30i and M40i. Opting for the base sDrive20i will set you back a steep €7,400. The reason is simple: the Z4’s last hurrah is only available with the M Sport Package. It’s standard on the sDrive30i and M40i but not on the entry-level model. For the lowly sDrive20i, it’s a €3,200 option.

Differences Between the U.S. and Europe

The differences between regions also extend to the exterior colors. While Americans are stuck with Individual Frozen Black, Europeans can choose from any of the Z4’s regular shades at no extra cost. Regardless of paint, the Euro-spec Final Edition receives the same red brake calipers and Shadowline trim as the US model.

Inside, the two versions are cut from the same cloth. Or, better said, from the same Vernasca leather and Alcantara. Red stitching runs throughout the cabin, complemented by a “Final Edition” logo on the door sills. Whether you pick the manual gearbox or the Steptronic, pricing remains unchanged.

Order Dates and Production End

BMW will begin taking orders for the Z4 Final Edition from European customers in late January, with production ending in March. The US version will stick around a bit longer, as the final car is scheduled to roll off the assembly line in April. Once production ends, the Z becomes history.

No matter the region, there’s no indication that another Z car is on the way. BMW plans to launch 40 new or updated vehicles by the end of 2027, but a fourth-generation Z4 isn’t one of them. The Neue Klasse reboot will prioritize volume models, beginning with the iX3 and next year’s i3 sedan.

Consequently, a niche model like another Z car isn’t high on BMW’s priority list, so a new Z4 this decade seems unlikely. Still, we’re holding hope the Zukunft (German for “future”) will return someday.