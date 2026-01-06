One thing I’ve noticed in my nearly 20-year journalism career is that automakers tend to avoid publishing images of their cars at night. Most press photos show vehicles in broad daylight, and we rarely see interiors at night. BMW is now bucking that trend with the new iX3, ahead of its appearance at CES 2026 in Las Vegas this week.

Since CES is primarily a tech show, BMW is highlighting the iX3’s “brains” rather than the electric SUV itself. This marks the first public presentation of the AI-powered BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant with Alexa+ technology. Marketing jargon aside, it’s essentially an advanced voice assistant designed to deliver human-like interaction.

For example, you’ll be able to ask more than one question in a single sentence, whether it’s about the car or a general topic unrelated to the iX3. Once you’re done using the AI assistant, you can switch to video streaming on the stately 17.9-inch screen. Streaming works only when the vehicle is stationary, and there’s a dedicated Video App. If you already have a Disney+ account, it will work inside the car as well.

Another way to pass the time while the iX3 is parked is by playing video games. Already available in recent BMW models, the AirConsole functionality turns your smartphone into a controller for the central display. There’s even an exclusive game: Hot Wheels: Xtreme Overdrive, limited to BMW customers. You can play solo or team up with passengers.

Overall, more than 85 apps are available, with YouTube Music joining the lineup for the first time. Zoom is also supported, letting you use the iX3’s main screen, though only when stationary. Once the car is in motion, the video feed shuts off, and the connection continues via audio only.

You’re probably familiar with the iX3’s interior by now, but these dusk images highlight its intricate ambient lighting. Whether it’s too much or just enough is a matter of personal taste. BMW is showcasing the electric crossover with the optional Sport steering wheel featuring an M logo. However, it shouldn’t be confused with the actual M wheel, which has differently arranged spokes.

The featured iX3 comes with Castanea upholstery, one of several artificial leather options. For those who prefer the real thing, BMW offers Merino leather at an extra cost. Speaking of options, a white steering wheel will also be available, but only when the vehicle is configured with Digital White upholstery.

Although BMW is showing off the iX3 at CES, it hasn’t finalized U.S. pricing. The company still says the 50 xDrive will start at around $60,000 when it goes on sale this summer, with a more affordable single-motor, rear-wheel-drive version expected in early 2027.