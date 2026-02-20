Special editions are fairly common in the BMW world, and there’s hardly a safer bet than a “blacked-out” version. And that’s exactly what’s coming to Japan in a limited capacity to a few select models. While the X1 and BMW 3 Series have already received the Edition Shadow treatment, their lineup is expanding this year with the BMW X3 xDrive20d Shadow Edition.

Like other Edition Shadow cars, BMW Japan’s new blacked-out X3 will feature a bevvy of darkened details. The X3 Shadow Edition is limited to the BMW X3 20d xDrive trim line, which means a middling 145 kW (194 horsepower) and impressive 400Nm (295 pound-feet) of torque. Shadow Edition SUVs get blacked-out 21-inch wheels alongside blacked-out M logos on the side of the vehicle. M Sport Package Pro goodies include M Sport Brakes, M seat belts, and a black kidney grille, all of which come complementary on the Shadow Edition X3. BMW Japan bundles some nice standard equipment, too. Ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, and front/rear heated seats all come with the Shadow Edition X3. Not bad.

BMW Japan has also fleshed out the details on some of the other Shadow Edition vehicles. First up is the BMW X1. Unlike the X3, it’s available in two powertrains: sDrive18d and xDrive20d. The grille, mirror caps, model name, and side logos have similarly been blacked out. Inside, a heated steering wheel and Harman Kardon speaker system join the Technology Package as standard. Regardless of engine choice, the X1 Shadow Edition gets 19-inch alloy wheels. The BMW 3 Series — and even cooler, the 3 Series Touring — will also receive the Shadow treatment again. This time around, customers will have more choice, with essentially the whole 3 Series lineup in Japan getting the Shadow treatment, from the 318i to the M340i.

Pricing and Production: Shadow Edition Vehicles

All Shadow Edition cars can be reserved from today except for the 3 Series, available from Spring 2026. Prospective drivers will want to work quickly if they plan to pilot some of these blacked-out beasts. BMW Japan is limited production to 700 units for the X1 xDrive20d Shadow Edition, and it’s the highest volume of the bunch. Furthermore, Shadow cars will be split by color, too. For the X1 xDrive20d, 300 examples will be in Alpine White and Black Sapphire, with the remaining 100 receiving Space Silver metallic paint. The BMW X1 sDrive18d Shadow Edition is limited to 300 units. Half will be in Alpine White, half will be in Black Sapphire. The X3 Shadow Edition is limited to 450 examples, with a three-way split for Alpine White, Dune Grey, and Black Sapphire. Currently, the 3 Series seems to have no production constraints, according to BMW Japan’s Shadow Edition webpage.

The BMW X1 sDrive18d Shadow Edition starts at 6,290,000 yen (around $40,500); the BMW X1 xDrive20d Shadow Edition starts at 6,790,000 yen (around $43,750); the X3 will set you back 9,350,000 yen (around $60,250). Shadow Edition 3 Series models start from 7,150,000 yen (around $46,090) and represent around a 300,000 yen (around $1,935) markup over their less moody brethren.

For some the upcharge will no doubt be worth it. BMW Japan introducing the Shadow Edition treatment to the X3 indicates past iterations have been at least somewhat successful. Will the Shadow spread to other models? Probably — considering both the MINI Countryman and other SUVs like the X5 and X6 have seen iterations.