2025 marked the 14th consecutive year of growth for BMW M, with deliveries reaching an all-time high of 213,457 units. The X3 M50 emerged as the brand’s best-selling model, dethroning the i4 M50 after a three-year reign. In 2026, however, the M Performance SUV will face a fresh rival: the Mercedes-AMG GLC 53.

The hot crossover signals a return to larger engines in this segment for the Affalterbach-based company. The GLC 53 should be followed shortly by a six-cylinder C53, aimed squarely at the future BMW M350. Better late than never, Mercedes’ performance division is finally offering enthusiasts an upgrade over the much-criticized four-cylinder engines.

At the heart of the GLC 53 is a familiar powerplant. AMG already fitted it to the M440i-rivaling CLE 53, but it has now been tuned for extra oomph. The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six produces 443 hp and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm). Those figures comfortably eclipse the X3 M50’s output of 393 hp and 428 lb-ft (580 Nm).

As a refresher, BMW has ruled out a full-fat, combustion-powered X3 M, transferring flagship duties to the quad-motor X3 M (ZA5). The torque gap between the GLC 53 and the X3 M50 widens further when the overboost function is taken into account. For ten seconds, the six-cylinder engine unlocks an additional 30 lb-ft (40 Nm), bringing the total to 472 lb-ft (640 Nm). This allows a sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 4.2 seconds. Flat out, it will reach a respectable 168 mph (270 km/h) when equipped with the AMG Driver’s Package.

The new GLC 53 comes in two flavors: the conventionally styled SUV and its coupe-like sibling, the GLC 53 Coupe. The latter won’t have to worry about the X4 M40i, as BMW has recently discontinued the X4 altogether. An indirect replacement is due later this year: the electric-only iX4.

The C-Class is expected to receive a mid-cycle facelift later in 2026, when the C53 sedan and wagon are likely to debut as well. BMW is also launching the next-generation 3 Series this year, but only as the G50 sedan. It remains unclear whether another Touring will follow, as the rumored G51 wagon may never materialize.

As for the M340i-replacing M350, we’ve already reported it will push the B58 engine to 417 hp. That still leaves the Bavarian inline-six trailing the AMG C53’s 443 hp, but numbers don’t always tell the whole story. While Mercedes isn’t planning a new C63 with a larger engine, BMW has already confirmed that a six-cylinder M3 is on the way. The G84 is expected to go on sale in 2028.