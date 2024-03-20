This might come as a surprise to some of you, but BMW is still making the 6 Series Gran Turismo. Although production of the G32 in Dingolfing (Germany) for European markets ended last year, the large five-door hatchback is sticking around in India. The sole-surviving 6er flavor comes alive at the Chennai factory and is even getting the special edition treatment.

It’s called the 6 Series M Sport Signature and starts off as a 620d with a four-cylinder, 2.0-liter diesel engine. Customers get to pick from Carbon Black, Skyscraper Grey, Tanzanite Blue, or this Mineral White color. Inside, the luxury GT receives Dakota leather with a Cognac color and black accents. Goodies vary from soft-close doors and crystal-effect door pins to electric seat adjustment and a rear entertainment system with 10.25-inch screens.

The 6 GT is one of the last BMWs available to order with laser headlights as the luxury brand is gradually moving on to a matrix LED setup. It also has the old iDrive infotainment as another reminder this car has been around for a while, having been launched back in 2017. BMW India is selling the 620d M Sport Signature with standard air suspension at both axles for a silky smooth ride.

From a four-zone automatic climate control system to a panoramic glass roof, the 6 GT is loaded with features. To sweeten the pot, BMW adds electrically adjustable roller sun blinds and a memory function for the front seats. It’s the same hugely practical liftback you remember, with a cargo capacity of 600 liters, or a whopping 1,800 liters after folding the rear bench.

This is far from being a sports car, but you do get a perfect 50:50 weight distribution. The diesel engine is good for 190 horsepower and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque routed to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission fitted with paddle shifters. It’ll do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 7.9 seconds, which isn’t too shabby for such a large and heavy vehicle equipped with a four-banger diesel.

BMW India is already taking orders for the 620d M Sport Signature and is charging the equivalent of $95,000 or €87,400 at current exchange rates.

Source: BMW India