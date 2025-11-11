BMW is about to pull the plug on the 8 Series, but not before launching one (possibly) last special edition. This time, it’s based on the M850i Gran Coupe and features a swanky Individual paint finish. The M Performance sedan comes exclusively in Dark Emerald Metallic, paired with a carbon exterior package and 20-inch black wheels.

Availability is limited to just 10 units, each fitted with Individual Merino black leather. BMW South Korea is asking 162.3 million won, or roughly $111,000, including value-added tax (VAT) and the 3.5% consumption tax.

The 8 Series is part of a five-car lineup of special editions available exclusively through BMW’s online shop. For something more practical, there’s the M5 Touring First Edition in Individual Frozen Deep Grey. Like the Gran Coupe, it features a carbon exterior package, along with carbon-ceramic brakes for extra performance.

Production is capped at nine units, all equipped with the M Driver’s Package, which raises the top speed limiter to 190 mph (305 km/h). This limited-run G99 also marks the first M5 Touring to reach South Korea, ahead of the regular model’s debut in December. Early adopters will need to shell out 190.9 million won ($130,500).

The only two-tone model in this group bears an exceptionally long name: BMW 740i xDrive M Sport Pro Individual Two-Tone Dravit Grey Edition. It pairs Individual Dravit Grey with Black Sapphire, while the cabin features Individual Merino Amarone leather upholstery. Just 10 examples will be offered, each priced at 192.7 million won ($131,700).

Next up are the SUVs. The X7 Gunmetal Edition builds on the spicy M60i and wears Individual Gunmetal II Metallic paint. BMW South Korea adds 23-inch wheels, carbon mirror caps, an Anthracite headliner, and Individual Merino leather upholstery. Only 10 units will be produced, priced at 196.2 million won ($134,200) each.

The final X7 variant is based on the lesser xDrive40d with a seven-seat layout. Dubbed the M Sport Pro Special Edition, the diesel SUV features a fully blacked-out exterior, including the wheels. Inside, it offers Individual Merino leather and an illuminated panoramic glass roof. Production is again limited to 10 vehicles, each priced at 158.5 million won ($108,400).

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2025, BMW South Korea has a tradition of launching special editions sold exclusively online. Truth be told, they’re not all that special, as these builds are usually available through the regular configurator. The difference lies in the limited production runs and the typically extensive list of standard options.