It’s been about a month since the 2025 BMW i4 was officially introduced with changes inside and out. The electric 4 Series Gran Coupe has now arrived at the BMW Welt in Munich with an Individual paint job and freshly designed wheels. Dressed to impress in Dravit Grey, this xDrive40 model rides on 19-inch alloys that debuted with the facelifted model.

While grey is far from being an exciting color, Dravit Grey is quite special in the metal. Depending on the angle and sunlight, it looks as if it has thousands of gold flakes. Even in these images taken indoors, the paint changes its appearance from one photo to another. This 2025 BMW i4 also has the optional M Sport Package Pro with lots of glossy black accents, including the grille surround.

Speaking of the kidneys, these now come with a new pattern featuring back-to-back triangles on the regular i4. Separately, the M50 gets a sportier grille with horizontal slats. Both come with these adaptive matrix LED headlights replacing the old laser setup used on the pre-LCI model. Customers opting for these fancier front lights unlock the possibility of ordering the laser taillights. New for 2025, the rear lights take after those of the M4 CSL and the 3.0 CSL. BMW now offers them on all 4 Series and M4 models.

BMW plans to start production of the gasoline/diesel 4 Series Gran Coupe and the electric i4 in July at Plant Munich in Germany. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in July. According to the Bavarian marque, the US, Germany, the UK, and China are the most important markets. Since we mentioned the i4 M50, the zero-emission M Performance model was the best-selling car from BMW M in 2022 and 2023.

Last year, the i4 was BMW’s most popular EV, with more than 83,000 cars sold. At the same time, the electric model accounted for around two-thirds of the G26’s sales.

Source: BMW Welt / Instagram