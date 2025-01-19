2025 marks the 50th anniversary since the BMW Group set up shop in South Korea. The year is off to a strong start, thanks to four special editions available to order exclusively online. Leading the way is the M4 CS of which just 20 units are planned for the local market. Globally, the Competition Sport is capped at 1,700 vehicles.

As you would expect, the meanest auto-only, all-wheel-drive M4 isn’t exactly cheap. It costs 188.9 million won, which works out to about $130,000 at current exchange rates. Like the global variant, it’s based on the M4 Competition Coupe with xDrive but with an extra 20 horsepower. The twin-turbo inline-six makes 543 horsepower compared to the 523 ponies of the xDrive-equipped 2025 M4.

Up next is a trio of large SUVs with impossibly long names. The X5 xDrive50e M Sport Pro Individual All Black Edition has a self-explanatory moniker. It’s based on the plug-in hybrid with the M Sport Pro package and an Individual dark look. BMW South Korea sells the luxobarge in Frozen Black with a matte finish. The stately 22-inch wheels are also black to complete the sinister look.

Stepping inside, the murdered-out X5 xDrive50e boasts an Alcantara headliner and a glitzy panoramic Sky Lounge roof. In order to sweeten the pot, BMW’s Korean division adds a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system. Only 20 vehicles will be sold locally, and they will cost 145.3 million won, which is just under $100,000.

Similarly, the X6 xDrive40i M Sport Pro Individual All Black Edition has a dark look. BMW paints the car in Frozen Black and installs black 22-inch wheels. Inside, you get the same goodies found in the electrified X5. The swoopy SUV is a tad cheaper, at 141.9 million won ($97,200). It, too, is limited to just 20 examples.

Then there’s the big daddy of BMW SUVs, the X7. It starts off as the M Performance model before getting the M Sport Pro Individual All Black Edition treatment. Finished in Individual Frozen Black with Jet Black 22-inch wheels. As a result, the Bavarian all-rounder has a mean look.

Moreover, the X7 M60i gets Individual Extended Merino leather and crystal controls. Other goodies include an Alcantara headliner and carbon fiber trim. BMW is making 30 units and wants 185.9 million won ($127,400).

Source: BMW