BMW customers in South Korea have an appetite for special editions even though the cars are not all that special. New limited-run versions are launched on a monthly basis and they’re usually available to order exclusively online. For November, no fewer than five vehicles are being simultaneously launched. They’re based on the 3 Series Sedan and Touring, the 4 Series Gran Coupe, the 5 Series Sedan, and the 8 Series Gran Coupe.

Starting off with the 3 Series Sedan, it’s an M340i xDrive called Pro First Edition. If the name seems unusual, you’re not the only one. BMW South Korea decided to use this moniker to mark the first special edition of the recently updated 3 Series Sedan (G20). It’s offered only in Fire Red (aka Vegas Red in the United States) with 19-inch black wheels. Inside, there’s Vernasca leather in black with blue stitching, plus M Sport seats and seatbelts.

The M340i xDrive Touring Pro First Edition is essentially the same but comes in Frozen Pure Grey Metallic. It’s a matte color from the Individual catalog. Each body style is limited to 20 units, with the sedan costing 87.6 million won while the wagon is 98.6 million won. At current exchange rates, that works out to $63,000 and $71,000, respectively.

Up next is the 420i Gran Coupe, also labeled as a Pro First Edition. Finished in Individual Tanzanite Blue, the car gets the M Sport Package and adaptive suspension as standard equipment. Hopping inside, the seats are wrapped in Vernasca leather with an Oyster color. To sweeten the pot, BMW South Korea adds a Harman Kardon sound system and a carbon fiber trim. Only 20 units are available, at 69.3 million won ($50,000).

Upgrade to the 520i Pro Special Edition and the sports sedan comes with the M Sport Pro Package. Customers can pick from five available colors, including Alpine White and Oxide Grey. There are three hues for the interior, such as Espresso Brown and Smoke White. BMW is offering 1,200 cars for 75.3 million won ($54,000) apiece.

Saving the best for last, the M850i Gran Coupe Individual All Black Edition does what it says on the tin. It’s a murdered-out version in Individual Frozen Black with a dark kidney grille and a black look for the wheels, brake calipers, and exhaust tips. Hop inside and you’re treated with Individual Extended Merino leather upholstery and a carbon fiber trim. The M Performance 8 Series GC also has a Bowers & Wilkins sound system and crystal controls. Only 25 are available for 154.5 million won ($111,200) a pop.

All five are now available to order on the BMW Shop Online website in South Korea.

Source: BMW