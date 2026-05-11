Article Summary All current MINI models ship with Front Collision Warning with automatic braking, Lane Departure Warning, and blind-spot alert as standard -- no options required.

Three tiers of Driving Assistant are available above the baseline, with lane-change assist and traffic light recognition reserved for the Countryman.

Passive safety includes up to nine airbags, pre-crash window closing, and an active bonnet for pedestrian protection -- backed by repeated five-star Euro NCAP ratings.

Safety features have a way of becoming invisible until you need them. MINI’s latest rundown of what’s standard across its lineup is a reminder of how much the baseline has moved in the last few years. Every current MINI — the Cooper family, the Aceman, the Countryman — ships from the factory with Lane Departure Warning with active steering intervention, Front Collision Warning with automatic braking, speed limit display, and cruise control with braking function. The Driving Assistant package adds blind-spot warning, exit warning, rear collision warning, and rear cross-traffic alert.

The Tiered System Above That

For buyers who want more, MINI offers two additional tiers. The Driving Assistant Plus, available on the Cooper family, Aceman, and Countryman, adds Steering and Lane Control, Adaptive Cruise with Stop & Go, and an automatic Speed Limit Assistant. The Driving Assistant Professional is Countryman-exclusive and goes further: a Lane Change Assistant that, once you activate the indicator, nudges the car into the target lane while adjusting speed; Active Lane Guiding; side collision protection on motorways; and traffic light recognition in urban settings.

The Pre-Crash function is also quite useful in the MINI cars. Instead of waiting for a collision, the system reads driving dynamics data and sensor input continuously and, when it detects a critical situation developing, closes windows and sunroofs and adjusts seat backrest positions automatically. These are reversible protective measures — nothing is damaged or deployed — but they position occupants better before an airbag fires or a belt tensioner activates. It’s not new technology in the industry, but it’s a sensible piece of the overall system and it’s standard fitment, not an option.

Passive Safety Specifics

The Countryman is offered in Germany with seven airbags as standard, including a central airbag between the front seats. The Cooper family and Aceman add two side airbags in the second row. Buckle-mounted belt tensioners — which improve pelvic restraint specifically — are fitted to the electric Cooper models and the Aceman. An active bonnet is part of the safety package on almost all models. In a pedestrian collision, the bonnet raises to create deformation space between the outer skin and the hard components underneath.

The parking system tiers follow the same logic. Standard equipment includes the Parking Maneuver Assistant, Reversing Assistant, Active Park Distance Control, and a reversing camera. The Parking Assistant Plus adds a 360-degree surround-view system. Remote parking via smartphone requires the Parking Assistant Professional. The surround-view cameras also feed MINI’s Anti-Theft Recorder function, which is a neat secondary use of hardware that’s already on the car.

So it’s fair to say that this new MINI family of cars is the most advanced when it comes to safety and driving assistance features which should be driving a bit more enjoyable, relaxed, but also safer than before. Just last year, the MINI Cooper 3-door and MINI Aceman have earned five-star Euro NCAP ratings, confirming strong crash protection and advanced safety tech across all models.