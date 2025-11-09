A healthy business always looks for new income streams, and that’s exactly what BMW is doing with M Performance Parts. You could argue that the marketing jargon is not an entirely accurate descriptor. After all, these upgrades don’t actually enhance performance since most are purely cosmetic. That’s the case with the new iX3, the first Neue Klasse model to receive an extra layer of customization.

Don’t bother searching for M Performance Parts in the online configurator. Why? Because they’re not there. Instead, you’ll need to contact a dealer to check which items are compatible with the “NA5.” It would be great to see BMW integrate these add-ons alongside regular options and Individual colors. Maybe one day. Currently, only a limited selection of items is available for the iX3.

We photographed the electric SUV in Spain with several exterior add-ons. Up front, glossy black attachments integrated into the lower air intakes build upon the M Sport Pro Package, giving the car a more cohesive look. The 22-inch 1054 M wheels replace the usual two-tone design with a matte black finish featuring M Performance branding.

While even eagle-eyed readers might miss these subtle details, the rear spoiler certainly stands out. That’s especially true on an iX3 painted in a lighter shade. Mounted atop the standard roof-edge spoiler, it features M Performance branding to drive the point home. The rear diffuser changes are harder to spot, but the design is slightly more aggressive.

Rounding off the list are an M Performance sticker on the windshield and a matte black foil strip along the profile. We suspect interior tweaks are also coming, though BMW hasn’t confirmed anything yet. Typically, that means carbon fiber and Alcantara accents, unique floor mats, nicer side sills, and other small touches.

We’re eager to see how next year’s i3 sedan will look with M Performance Parts once it’s officially revealed. BMW hasn’t announced a debut date yet, only confirming production will start in Munich during the second half of 2026. We expect the world premiere to happen in late spring or early summer.