I probably only need the fingers on one hand to count the number of cars with a universally appreciated design. People love to complain, and if I tried hard enough, I’d probably find someone willing to criticize the E31. Heck, maybe there are people out there who don’t like the timeless Z8. BMW’s recent designs have faced harsh criticism, whether for polarizing kidney grilles, split headlights, or simplified dashboards.

However, we did notice a positive shift following the reveal of the new iX3. The “NA5” hasn’t faced nearly as much backlash as some of BMW’s recent models. That’s an encouraging sign, given that the electric SUV spearheads a fresh design language. Between now and the end of 2027, the new look will spread across 40+ cars. The smoother surfaces are coming to all models, along with a radically different interior featuring iDrive X and Panoramic Vision.

We’ve read the comments on our iX3 articles and seen the reactions on social media. While most have been positive, some still argue that BMW is moving in the wrong direction. Armed with feedback from across the Internet, we asked Oliver Heilmer to address some of the most common complaints surrounding the first modern Neue Klasse.

He’s the man in charge of design for all compact and midsize models, so from 1 Series/X1 to 3 Series/X3. The former Head of MINI Design has also been tasked with shaping future M cars. However, it’s important to note he took on this new role about a year ago. At that point, the iX3’s design had likely already been finalized.

In other words, BMW likely finalized the iX3’s design before Heilmer took over as lead designer for compact, midsize, and M models. In our exclusive video shot at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, Oliver addresses criticism surrounding the retro-inspired kidney grille, flush door handles, taillight design, steering wheel shape, and the removal of the iDrive controller.

Say what you will about how the iX3 looks inside or out, but you have to respect BMW for addressing these complaints on camera. It’s rare to see a higher-up appear in a video that focuses exclusively on negative feedback from the public.

Hearing Oliver explain the reasoning behind these design choices should provide a clearer understanding of why BMW is heading in a new direction, while still honoring its illustrious heritage.