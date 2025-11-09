We’re in Spain, where BMW has invited journalists to get acquainted with the iX3. It’s worth noting that this is not our first encounter with the electric SUV. As some of you will recall, the initial drive event took place earlier this year. Back then, the prototypes were still camouflaged. Since then, the “NA5” has made its official debut. Additionally, series production has begun in Debrecen, so what you see here is the finished product.

As you’d expect from a media event, BMW is putting its best foot forward with a high-end specification. This iX3, painted in M Brooklyn Grey Metallic, features the M Sport Package Pro, which adds extended glossy black accents. Unlike the non-Pro version, where the side mirror caps and rear diffuser are body-colored, they’re black here.

The package also includes M Sport red brakes and a dark finish for the illuminated kidney grille. On top of that, BMW replaced the standard 20-inch wheels with a larger 22-inch set, codenamed 1054 M. You’ll also notice the panoramic glass sunroof and a subtly revised BMW logo. The roundel is flatter and perhaps sleeker than before, marking the beginning of the Neue Klasse design era.

Stepping up to the M Sport Package brings additional interior upgrades, including body-hugging seats with M branding similar to those found in real M models. A new two-spoke, M-branded steering wheel also debuts with this range-topping configuration. Eagle-eyed readers will spot the M-themed seatbelts, even though this remains very much an iX3 50 xDrive.

But proper performance versions of the electric SUV are on the horizon. Although spy shots have already revealed an X3 M, it’ll likely be preceded by an M Performance variant. The iX3 M60 is expected to enter production in July next year, while the full-fat M model is reportedly scheduled for November 2027.

For now, the focus is on getting the 50 xDrive to customers. Deliveries in Europe start next spring, followed by the U.S. in the summer. BMW will broaden the range beyond the two M variants with more affordable models, including a 40 xDrive and a rear-wheel-drive 40 sDrive, likely serving as the entry-level versions.

Next year’s i3 sedan and iX4 are expected to adopt a similar lineup structure, and if the i3 Touring rumors prove true, the electric wagon should follow later this decade.