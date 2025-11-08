SUVs beaten with the coupe stick are often seen as redundant products. For the practical buyer, they’re a tough sell because you lose some rear headroom and cargo capacity, yet end up paying more. Be that as it may, this niche is here to stay, meaning these swoopy SUVs must be worth the investment for automakers.

Although coupe-SUVs existed before, the BMW X6 is widely regarded as the pioneer of this style. Nearly two decades after the E71 debuted, the so-called Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) lineup remains alive and well. Even though the X4 is on its way out, an indirect replacement will soon fill the gap in Munich’s crowded lineup.

Spotted for the first time earlier this week, the iX4 sheds its camouflage in a speculative design exercise. It was an easy vehicle to render, as the changes from the iX3 are easily visible in spy photos. The aggressively rakish roofline immediately sets it apart from the conventionally shaped electric crossover.

From the beltline up, you’d be forgiven for mistaking it for an i4. In fact, the iX4 resembles a jacked-up i4, which might explain why we haven’t heard anything about a potential replacement for the electric Gran Coupe. That, and the fact that BMW will launch an i3 sedan next year.

Beyond its heavily sloped roofline, the iX4 exudes Neue Klasse styling, making it look substantially different from the outgoing “G02.” Speaking of codenames, the electric-only successor is internally known as “NA7,” while the regular iX3 is referred to as “NA5.” As for “NA6,” that designation belongs to the long-wheelbase iX3, which is launching in China next year.

The iX4 will become BMW’s second electric coupe-SUV, following the iX2. Everything from its underpinnings to its technology should essentially carry over from the iX3. BMW might spice things up with new colors and wheel designs to emphasize the model’s more stylish approach, but it’ll essentially be an iX3 with a significantly lower roofline.

Expect to pay a premium over the iX3, which starts at €72,700 in Germany and about $60,000 in the United States. The iX4’s sleeker shape might slightly improve range thanks to a potentially lower drag coefficient than the iX3’s 0.24.

BMW won’t begin iX3 deliveries until next spring, so the iX4 is not expected to arrive anytime soon. Production is scheduled to commence in November 2026, indicating that customer deliveries are likely to begin in early 2027. However, the world premiere is expected to occur next fall.

