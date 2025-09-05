By now, you’re probably familiar with the new BMW iX3. The press shots are out, the configurator is live, but there’s still something you haven’t seen until now: real-life images of the “NA5.” Our exclusive photos show the electric crossover up close and personal. Instead of the Ocean Wave Blue color from the official pics, the iX3 we shot is painted in Space Silver.

At 22 inches, these are the largest wheels available, but the 1054 M design can be swapped for an equally large BMW Individual 1053 set. Since we’re talking about an EV, wheel choice plays a significant role in efficiency because it directly affects range. Generally, smaller wheels help maximize range, although that’s not always the case. Some designs are more aerodynamic, so buyers looking for maximum efficiency should choose carefully.

Inside, this iX3 is finished in Castanea Brown. Say what you will about BMW, but the company isn’t afraid to take design risks. The 2026 iX3 looks nothing like its predecessor, especially in the cabin, where just about everything has changed. The quirky steering wheel we first saw on the Vision Neue Klasse concepts is still here, still white. But if you’d prefer a black version with a different layout, you’ve got options.

We’ve already covered the base model and its simpler steering wheel in our configurator post, but checking the M Sport Package box unlocks two other choices. The more interesting of the two costs €100 extra in Germany and introduces a revised layout, as seen here. The silver metallic spokes have been repositioned, moving from the 12 o’clock and 6 o’clock positions to 4 and 7.

An M logo now crowns the airbag cap, flanked by the same button setup as the other wheels. The keys only illuminate when their functions are available. On the left, you’ll find driver-assistance controls, while infotainment and phone controls sit on the right.

It’s still not what we’d call a conventional steering wheel, but we’d argue it’s more appealing than the flashy one shown in the press shots. Keeping a white steering wheel clean over the years can be tricky. It’s worth noting that the “Digital White” wheel is an Individual option you can’t order until January 2026.

The catch with this M wheel is that you’ll need the M Sport Package, which pushes the starting price from €68,900 for the base model to €72,700 in Germany. Even so, it’s good to have alternatives. After all, variety is the spice of life.