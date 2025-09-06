When BMW took the wraps off the new iX3 yesterday, only one version was shown: the 50 xDrive. However, the company also promised an entry-level model for later, without providing details. We assumed it would be a rear-wheel-drive variant with a single motor. That guess proved correct: an sDrive model is officially coming. Yes, sDrive rather than the usual eDrive used for single-motor EVs.

BMW USA is preparing the iX3 40 sDrive for early 2027, following the launch of the 50 xDrive next summer. While the latter will start at under $60,000 before options, the former will come in at below $55,000. The iX3 40 will also be available with a dual-motor xDrive setup, although pricing hasn’t been announced. Expect it to fall between the sDrive and the more potent 50 xDrive.

Interestingly, BMW doesn’t list the usable battery capacity for the US-spec iX3 50 xDrive. Its European counterpart, however, is rated at 108.7 kWh. In North America, the luxury brand estimates up to 400 miles of range on the EPA cycle. We bring this up because the iX3 40 is said to cover “slightly over” 300 miles, which suggests these lower-tier versions will use a smaller battery pack.

At under $55,000, the 2027 iX3 40 sDrive will undercut the i4 eDrive40, which starts at $57,900. Looking beyond BMW, the Tesla Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive remains a much cheaper alternative at $44,990. The base Audi Q4 e-tron costs $49,800 before options, while pricing for the new electric Mercedes GLC, featuring a ginormous screen, has yet to be announced.

For those not set on an SUV, the equivalent sedan should be less expensive. A camouflaged i3 with the production body and final lights made a surprise appearance on stage while CEO Oliver Zipse hyped up the Neue Klasse lineup. The iX3 and i3 are just two of more than 40 models BMW plans to launch by the end of 2027.

The i3 will debut next year and is expected to reach the market by late 2026 or early 2027. If our Munich sources are correct, BMW also intends to introduce an i3 Touring wagon and even an iX4 crossover-coupe. Meanwhile, CLAR-based models like the X5 and X7 are scheduled to gain electric versions when their next generations arrive in 2026 and 2027, respectively. An all-electric X6 could follow in 2028.