The approaching end of the BMW 8 Series and BMW Z4 is hardly news since we’ve covered the topic in the past, yet the timing of their simultaneous departures underscores a significant transition for BMW. According to BMW via Auto Motor und Sport, the two models will bow out around the turn of the year in Germany, marking what many see as the end of an era — a moment when two emotional, enthusiast-focused nameplates exit the stage without any confirmed replacements. At least not officially.

The 8 Series: A Grand Tourer’s Quiet Goodbye

Launched in 2018, the second-generation 8 Series is nearing the end of its normal lifecycle. Production wrapped up at the end of September 2025 in Germany, although a few unregistered units remain in dealer stock. Over the past year, BMW has subtly signaled the 8 Series’ departure through a series of special editions, including the Japan-exclusive Final Edition, various M Heritage models, and, most recently, the limited-run Skytop and Speedtop concepts, which celebrated the lineage in style.

As for a successor, BMW remains tight-lipped. Insiders have offered no confirmation—or denial—regarding a third-generation model. However, given the high development costs and the limited global demand for large two-door luxury cars, a future 8 Series Coupe or Convertible seems increasingly unlikely. In contrast, a potential 8 Series Gran Coupe revival could still make sense within BMW’s lineup, positioned as a sportier, emotional alternative to the flagship 7 Series.

There is also an additional option: since the 8 Series and M8 models run on the flexible CLAR architecture, the brand could offer a bridge-the-gap model with a slight redesign until a brand new generation is brought to life. But that’s just an assumption on our part with no confirmation from the brand.

The Z4: One Last Hurrah for the Roadster

The BMW Z4 (G29) has been on borrowed time for a while. Its final act came with the introduction of the Z4 M40i six-speed manual, widely regarded as a farewell gift to purists. Production of the roadster will continue into Spring 2026, after which it will quietly exit the range. So far, there are no concrete signs of a successor.

While some fan renderings imagine what a Neue Klasse-inspired Z4 could look like, the reality is that global demand for compact two-seat roadsters has diminished sharply. Even so, BMW’s history with Z models—from the Z1 to the Z8—proves that comebacks can happen, sometimes years after a model line disappears. And hopefully, it’s still combustion-powered.

As the brand looks to the future, it’s clear that resources are being redirected toward electrification and Neue Klasse-based models. Still, for many enthusiasts, the simultaneous departure of the 8 Series and Z4 feels like more than just product realignment—it’s the quiet close of a chapter that once defined BMW’s romantic side. For those still interested in BMW’s coupe lineup, the company’s SUV-coupe sibling, the X4, has already been officially discontinued. We covered that story here.

[Source: AMS]