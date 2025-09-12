It makes perfect sense for BMW to kick-start the Neue Klasse campaign with the 2026 iX3. It’s a highly lucrative segment for the brand, so it’s only logical to begin where there’s a strong customer base. Come 2026, Munich will double down with an i3 for those who still prefer sedans over crossovers. Subsequent NK models will also be volume-oriented, and by the end of 2027, more than 40 cars will have been launched.

Not every car with the roundel, however, will make it into the Neue Klasse era. Next year, enthusiasts will have to say goodbye to the beloved Z4, as the sporty roadster won’t be renewed for a new generation. Despite being a fan favorite online, low sales numbers don’t justify investing in a successor.

Nevertheless, this rendering imagines a parallel universe where the Zukunft (German for “future”) still has a, well, future. Applying the iX3’s new design language to a two-seater, open-top sports car yields spectacular, if purely imaginary, results. Italian artist Luca Serafini used his talent and digital drawing tools to hypothesize a Neue Klasse Z4 that looks almost too good to be true.

Even if this sleek sports car never sees production, it still sparks hope. BMW is reportedly developing an i4 Coupe (NA2) alongside a corresponding i4 Convertible (NA3) for a double debut later this decade. If this rendering is any indication, we’re in for a real treat. The Z4 may remain virtual, but it’s a feast for the eyes and a reminder that attractive cars will still have a place in BMW’s future.

BMW has confirmed that every model will adopt Neue Klasse styling. The first wave will focus on core offerings that draw the biggest crowds into showrooms. Ideally, the niche sports car segment won’t be neglected either. It’s increasingly difficult to make the business case for a roadster, yet it’s hard to imagine BMW’s lineup without one.

For now, the i4 Convertible seems to be our only hope, especially since another 4 Series droptop looks unlikely. The bigger 8 Series will bow out in 2026, taking another convertible with it alongside the Z4. Still, it seems improbable that Bavaria will abandon two-door cars altogether once these models are gone. Fingers crossed BMW sprinkles some Neue Klasse magic on a coupe and roadster before the decade ends. We’d take this Z4 exactly as it is.

Source: Luca Serafini / Instagram