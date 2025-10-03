We reported in December 2024 that BMW isn’t planning an internal combustion successor to the X4. Instead, the coupe-SUV is widely expected to return in 2027 as the all-electric BMW iX4 (codename NA7), built on the Neue Klasse platform. While BMW hasn’t officially confirmed that part yet, it has now confirmed that production of the current X4 is coming to an end.

Gasoline X4 Removed From German Configurator

As Auto Motor und Sport noticed, customers heading to the BMW configurator won’t find any gasoline X4 models anymore. Instead, they’re met with a message: “This model is not available in the selected model series. You have been redirected to a similar model.” That’s because gasoline variants of the X4 have been dropped from the lineup.

It’s part of BMW’s broader effort to streamline its portfolio. The X4 isn’t the only model affected, but for now, let’s focus on the coupe-like sibling to the X3.

X4 Production Timeline

The current BMW X4, introduced in 2018, is still based on the previous G01 X3 platform (or F97 in the case of the X4 M). Unlike the newly released G45 X3, there’s no successor in sight for the X4. BMW hasn’t commented on what comes next.

What they did confirm to Auto Motor und Sport is the production phase-out:

Gasoline X4 models ended production on September 30, 2025.

Diesel versions — the 20d, 30d, and M40d — will continue for a short while longer, but will also bow out at the end of November 2025.

Interesting enough, the BMW X4 xDrive30i and X4 M40i are still available on the BMWUSA.com configurator.

What’s Next For The X4

With both gasoline and diesel models leaving the lineup by the end of 2025, the X4 is headed for a break. Rumors strongly suggest its replacement will be the all-electric iX4 scheduled to enter production in November 2026 at BMW’s new Debrecen plant. Additionally, a full-fledged X4 M (“ZA7”) may arrive later to complete the lineup. Lower down, the iX4 is expected to mirror the iX3, which so far has been announced only in 50 xDrive, 40 xDrive, and 40 sDrive flavors. An M Performance iX4 M60 is rumored to arrive in Spring 2027.

[Via AMS]