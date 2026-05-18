We get up close and personal with ALPINA’s first car since the brand name became a wholly owned BMW Group subsidiary.

Article Summary The strikingly gorgeous coupe creates a healthy foundation for what's to come from BMW ALPINA.

Some design elements are likely to be adopted by production models, including next year's BMW ALPINA 7 Series.

The one-off combines a completely bespoke body with a four-seater cabin derived from the new 7 Series.

Although it is a one-off design study with no promise of reaching production, the concept proves that the ALPINA brand name is in good hands. It signals a genuine effort to distinguish future models from regular BMWs. We’re still smitten with the Vision, even though it’s already been a few days since the wraps came off the gorgeous coupe.

Our new images from the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este emphasize that this is far more than just another 8 Series derivative. Not that there would’ve been anything wrong with that, given how universally appreciated the Skytop and Speedtop were at the show’s previous two editions.

Although BMW hasn’t gone into detail about the Vision, the car has an imposing presence thanks to its generous proportions. At 5200 millimeters, or nearly 205 inches long, it’s about the same length as a Rolls-Royce Wraith. Despite its size, the 23-inch rear wheels with their 20-spoke design don’t feel excessive for such a stately body.

BMW ALPINA’s Signature Quad Tips Are Staying

While electric ALPINAs are inevitable, the coupe keeps the traditional V8 formula alive, paired with the signature elliptical quad exhaust setup. There are other nods to the past, including the deco lines running along the sides. At the front, the brand name appears as a polished metal element adorning the lower apron.

The profile’s smooth surfaces are further enhanced by the absence of bulky B-pillars, giving the Vision a clean silhouette. Elsewhere, a hypothetical production version would likely ditch the closed-off grille. Logic suggests the massive, shield-like kidneys would need to be open to cool the combustion engine.

Although it’s a two-door coupe, there are clear 7 Series influences in the design. The vertical double headlights and split horizontal daytime running lights appear inspired by the sedan. We wouldn’t go so far as to say BMW simply turned the 7 Series into a coupe, although the interior does send strong G70 vibes, albeit with a more upscale execution.

A Promising Design Study

The car’s platform isn’t particularly important, since it won’t enter production. As a design study, it sets the tone for what’s to come. It’s reasonable to expect a coupe could eventually reach production, but the first order of business is launching an ALPINA B7 sedan successor in 2027.

With the Speedtop and Skytop selling out shortly after their official premieres, there appears to be room for high-end BMWs that don’t encroach on Rolls-Royce territory. ALPINA aims to fill that Maybach-sized niche, beginning with next year’s sedan and a future SUV based on the second-generation X7.

We’ll have to wait and see whether a more exciting body style, such as a coupe, is in the works. It would make the perfect flagship model and the clearest way to separate ALPINA from the standard BMW lineup.