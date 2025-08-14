BMW’s elegant 8 Series Gran Coupe is nearing the end of its production run, but Munich isn’t letting it slip away quietly. To mark the occasion, the brand is giving the grand tourer a proper farewell with the 2026 BMW M850i Edition M Heritage—a special, 500-unit send-off inspired by the original E31 8 Series from the 1990s. And there is no better place to unveil this than during the Monterey Car Week in California.

Five Iconic Colors From the Past

Available exclusively as the 2026 BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe, the Edition M Heritage can be ordered in one of five BMW Individual shades lifted directly from the E31 palette: Bright Red, Mauritius Blue metallic, Cosmos Black metallic, Oxford Green metallic, and Daytona Violet metallic. Each finish is paired with a standard M carbon fiber roof featuring tri-color M stripes.

The car rides on distinctive 20-inch Orbit Grey Style 895M dual-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in summer performance tires, and the M Sport Professional package comes standard. That means M Sport brakes with black calipers, M Shadowline lights, and Extended Shadowline exterior trim.

Exclusive Interior Details

Inside, the M850i Edition M Heritage goes well beyond what you can order on a regular 8 Series. The M Sport seats are trimmed in BMW Individual Black Full Merino Leather and Alcantara with a diamond-pattern design. Alcantara extends to the headliner, dashboard, and upper door panels, while M tri-color stitching accents the seats, seat belts, and door panels. A unique, non-illuminated M badge is embedded in the front headrests.

The center console is finished in matte carbon fiber, complemented by a glass shift lever and iDrive controller. The doorsills and cupholder cover are inscribed with “M850i Edition M Heritage” and “1/500” to highlight the car’s rarity.

Expensive, But Fully Loaded

BMW is offering the Edition M Heritage in a single, fully equipped configuration. That means buyers get the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System and Driving Assistance Professional Package as standard—there’s nothing left on the options list besides choosing your paint color.

V8 Power, All-Wheel Drive

Under the hood, the 2026 BMW M850i Edition M Heritage gets no updates. It’s the same N63 4.4-liter TwinPower Turbo V8 producing 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent through an 8-speed Steptronic transmission to BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, enabling a 0–60 mph sprint in 3.9 seconds and a top speed limited to 155 mph.

Pricing and Production

The MSRP is $130,400 plus $1,175 destination and handling. Production starts in November 2025, with deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

With the 8 Series on its way out, the Edition M Heritage serves as both a tribute to the original 8 and a final opportunity to own one of BMW’s most striking modern grand tourers—finished in some of the most memorable colors in the brand’s history.

What Colors Did The E31 8 Series Offer in North America?

Now in case you’re wondering what the color choices were, here is a rundown of all the US-spec E31 8 Series colors: