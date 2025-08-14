BMW’s elegant 8 Series Gran Coupe is nearing the end of its production run, but Munich isn’t letting it slip away quietly. To mark the occasion, the brand is giving the grand tourer a proper farewell with the 2026 BMW M850i Edition M Heritage—a special, 500-unit send-off inspired by the original E31 8 Series from the 1990s. And there is no better place to unveil this than during the Monterey Car Week in California.

Five Iconic Colors From the Past

BMW M850I EDITION M HERITAGE BRIGHT RED (6)

Available exclusively as the 2026 BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe, the Edition M Heritage can be ordered in one of five BMW Individual shades lifted directly from the E31 palette: Bright Red, Mauritius Blue metallic, Cosmos Black metallic, Oxford Green metallic, and Daytona Violet metallic. Each finish is paired with a standard M carbon fiber roof featuring tri-color M stripes.

The car rides on distinctive 20-inch Orbit Grey Style 895M dual-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in summer performance tires, and the M Sport Professional package comes standard. That means M Sport brakes with black calipers, M Shadowline lights, and Extended Shadowline exterior trim.

Exclusive Interior Details

BMW M850I EDITION M seats

Inside, the M850i Edition M Heritage goes well beyond what you can order on a regular 8 Series. The M Sport seats are trimmed in BMW Individual Black Full Merino Leather and Alcantara with a diamond-pattern design. Alcantara extends to the headliner, dashboard, and upper door panels, while M tri-color stitching accents the seats, seat belts, and door panels. A unique, non-illuminated M badge is embedded in the front headrests.

BMW M850I EDITION M HERITAGE carbon fiber and plaque

The center console is finished in matte carbon fiber, complemented by a glass shift lever and iDrive controller. The doorsills and cupholder cover are inscribed with “M850i Edition M Heritage” and “1/500” to highlight the car’s rarity.

Expensive, But Fully Loaded

BMW is offering the Edition M Heritage in a single, fully equipped configuration. That means buyers get the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System and Driving Assistance Professional Package as standard—there’s nothing left on the options list besides choosing your paint color.

V8 Power, All-Wheel Drive

BMW M850I EDITION M HERITAGE BRIGHT RED side view

Under the hood, the 2026 BMW M850i Edition M Heritage gets no updates. It’s the same N63 4.4-liter TwinPower Turbo V8 producing 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent through an 8-speed Steptronic transmission to BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, enabling a 0–60 mph sprint in 3.9 seconds and a top speed limited to 155 mph.

Pricing and Production

2026 BMW M850I HERITATE EDITION BRIGHT RED side view parked

The MSRP is $130,400 plus $1,175 destination and handling. Production starts in November 2025, with deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

With the 8 Series on its way out, the Edition M Heritage serves as both a tribute to the original 8 and a final opportunity to own one of BMW’s most striking modern grand tourers—finished in some of the most memorable colors in the brand’s history.

What Colors Did The E31 8 Series Offer in North America?

Now in case you’re wondering what the color choices were, here is a rundown of all the US-spec E31 8 Series colors:

  • Alpine White II (Code 218)
  • Alpine White III (300)
  • Arctic Silver Metallic (309)
  • Brilliant Rot (308)
  • Bright Red (Hellrot) (314)
  • Calypso Red Metallic (252)
  • Cosmos Black Metallic (303)
  • Diamond Black Metallic (181)
  • Glacier Blue Metallic (280)
  • Lagoon Green Metallic (266)
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic (287)
  • Orient Blue Metallic (317)
  • Oxford Green Metallic (324)
  • Black I (086)
  • Black II (668)
  • Sterling Silver Metallic (244)