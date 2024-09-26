Yesterday, we talked about BMW’s decision to retire the M8 from the Japanese market with a Final Edition. As it turns out, the regular 8 Series family is also dead in the Land of the Rising Sun. Production has already ended as the last G14, G15, and G16 examples were assembled in June. The final batch of cars comprised the Coupe, Convertible, and Gran Coupe in M Performance guise.

It’s now or never to buy a new 8 Series in Japan where the coupe and droptop both come in Mineral White, Black Sapphire, or Tanzanite Blue. Go for the four-door coupe (it’s a sedan, really) and BMW will paint it in one of the three colors I mentioned, but also in Skyscraper Grey. Regardless of the one you go for, the interior always comes in an Individual flavor with Extended Leather Merino in Fiona Red/Black. The cars also share a special plaque on the center console as a reminder it’s the last hurrah for the JDM-spec 8er.

The M850i Final Edition is offered exclusively with a carbon fiber interior trim and an anthracite headliner wrapped in Alcantara. BMW Japan has given all cars a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system and the Heat Comfort Package. The latter includes heated armrests and steering wheel on top of the heated seats. Tinted rear glass and an alarm are also part of the standard equipment list.

The 8 Series portfolio’s swan song in Japan costs ¥18,880,000 ($130,800) for the Gran Coupe. The Convertible is up next at ¥18,980,000 ($131,500), followed by the Coupe at ¥19,680,000 ($136,400). Should you want the Tanzanite Blue paint, that’ll cost you an extra ¥240,000 ($1,700).

These aren’t the only two Final Edition models launched this year by BMW Japan. Back in March, the M3 G80 Sedan with a manual gearbox bowed out. Only the Competition version with xDrive is now available in the country where the M3 G81 Touring is also sold.

Source: BMW Japan